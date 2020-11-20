This North Face-Quality Fleece Is Just As Comfy and So Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prepping for the frigid temperatures that will be upon Us in mere moments? While the winter doesn’t officially kick off until December 21, we will likely feel the effects sooner — in fact, this week has already been particularly brisk!

In an effort to be ready, we’re shopping for fleece pieces that we can layer to keep the cold weather at bay. Now, when it comes to fleeces, shoppers usually gravitate towards trusted brands like The North Face or Patagonia. We also happen to be huge fans of these outerwear pioneers, but if you’re on a budget, their zip-up options are pretty pricey. That’s precisely why we found an affordable alternative from Amazon Essentials!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



This basic fleece measures up to the best on the market according to reviewer testimonials. Shoppers who have previously purchased similar sweaters from brands like The North Face claim that this one from Amazon Essentials is just as high-quality. Despite being so lightweight, it can keep you incredibly warm. It sounds like it truly gets the job done!

The fleece material feels super comfortable and soft. This is a fitted garment that runs true to size, so if you’re looking for a looser style, we suggest ordering up. This fleece was designed for layering — you can wear it by itself when it’s not too cold, or throw a jacket and scarf on top when it’s freezing.

This fleece is available in tons of different colors and even some fun prints. Best of all, the price is right — the most you will currently pay for the sweater is $21, which is a fraction of the cost of other brands. These zip-ups from Amazon Essentials are a winter must-have, and they would also make perfect holiday gifts for any friend or family member!

