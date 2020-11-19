This Oversized, Color-Blocked Sweater Is Your Ticket to Cozy Fall Fashion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Our sweater collections are getting bigger by the day. What can we say? We’re suckers for cozy knits and can somehow always find space in our closets for more. We’re not scooping up just any random sweater though. They have to be comfortable, classy and relatively affordable!

Now, in case you weren’t aware, Amazon is the perfect place to shop for budget-friendly fashion, and their sweater game is next level! Just look at this color-blocked knit from popular brand Angashion, for example. Shoppers are loving everything about it — especially the price tag!

Get the Angashion Women’s Oversized Chunky Knit Color Block Sweater for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.



Let’s get down to business. This is an oversized knit sweater that’s the ideal length to wear with skinny jeans. Occasionally, loose sweaters have a longer hem — but this one hits right at the hips for a flattering silhouette. Plus, the color-blocked design is nothing short of timeless. We adore the neutral color combinations, as they’re so fitting for the fall!

This knit’s design also features a mock-neck neckline, which is all the rage right now. The sleeves are just as breezy as the bodice, but you can quickly cuff them if they’re interfering with your day-to-day activities. Can’t you tell that this sweater is such a steal?

Proud owners are raving about the quality of this sweater! In fact, we can easily see a similar sweater selling at stores like Zara or Anthropologie for three times the price of this one, which is how you know this is a great find. Even if you’re already stacked in the sweater department, this option is hard to resist. When we think of fall fashion, this is exactly what we’re talking about!

