These Printed Crewnecks Are the Epitome of Cozy Fashion

The fall season is almost here! There are plenty of reasons to be excited about autumn — warm apple cider, pumpkin patch trips, breathtaking landscapes. Basically, it’s the most social media friendly time of year, and we’re so here for it. Sweater weather means cozying up in our favorite knits and posting some instantly iconic selfies on Instagram!

But before that happens, we need to make sure our wardrobe is on point. In addition to chunky cardigans, we’re picking up one of these printed sweatshirts from BTFBM to have Us ready for the cooler climate!

BTFBM Women’s Leopard Print Long Sleeve Crew Neck Fit Casual Sweatshirt

Get the BTFBM Women’s Leopard Print Long Sleeve Crew Neck Fit Casual Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2020, but are subject to change.



This casual sweatshirt is made from a cotton blend material, and shoppers are loving how soft to the touch it is! It has the desired baggy fit and is available in so many fun prints. While it’s practically impossible to pick out a favorite, the colorful camo options and modern takes on leopard print are seriously swoon-worthy.

These crewnecks are lightweight and stretchy, which makes them ideal for a relaxed afternoon at home. But don’t dismiss these as run-of-the-mill loungewear — it’s so easy to make a fashion moment come to life when styled properly. For a casual brunch affair, these crewnecks will pair well with your staple leggings or jeans. If you want to amp it up, try teaming it with a cute mini skirt and knee-high boots. Ariana Grande vibes!

It’s easy to see why so many shoppers fell in love with these crewnecks right away! Nearly 3,000 happy customers gave their piece a five-star review, with some even noting they’re thinking of buying up more colors. A new season means a new wardrobe, and this gorgeous garment is exactly where you should start!

