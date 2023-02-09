Shoppers Call This Simple Sweater Dress the Perfect Look for Every Occasion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The main goal we have while expanding our wardrobe is to make sure we’re never pressed about what to wear. We don’t want to be stuck in a situation when we’re staring at a closet filled with clothing — yet feel like we have nothing at the same time.

If you’re in a similar situation, it’s best to invest in basics. A sweater dress like this one from BTFBM certainly fits the bill, and shoppers agree it offers the ideal aesthetic for almost any occasion!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

There’s not one feature which makes this dress feel especially unique, but that’s exactly why it’s a versatile garment that goes the distance. It offers a looser fit, long sleeves and an elegant turtleneck up top. There are small slits on the sides of the frock, so it’s a bit easier to move in — providing an enhanced experience for any shopper.

Depending on how how tall you are, the length of the dress may be longer or shorter on your frame. It does get slightly longer as you size up, so that’s something to keep in mind while making your selection. If you don’t feel comfortable rocking the dress on its own, teaming it with tights or even leggings is an easy solution!

With a garment as straightforward as this option, you can spin it to work for so many different places or occasions. With sleek heels, it instantly appears more elegant — but with sneakers, it’s as casual as can be. Reviewers say the material is a little bit on the thinner side, which we actually enjoy due to the ability to layer outerwear over it. We’re slowly starting to feel the warmer spring weather roll in, and this is the ultimate piece to make the stressful transition between seasons a truly fashionable time!

