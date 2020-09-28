Shoppers Say This May Be the Softest Sweater They Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So long, sweet summer! We couldn’t be more ready for the cozy feeling that the fall season brings. The cooler air means a whole new wardrobe, and we like to drape ourselves in super soft sweaters to keep Us warm and toasty.

The key to finding a perfect sweater is all about what it’s made from. Of course, you can’t exactly tell how a particular piece will feel when you’re shopping online, but reviewers are quick to note that this sweater from BTFBM is as luxurious as it gets! Not only is it fantastic, it’s available right now at a great price that’s hard to pass up.

Get the BTFBM Women’s Casual Striped Print Slouchy Sweater for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.



Shoppers say that this sweater is thin and lightweight, and most importantly, the knit feels amazing when they wear it. One reviewer even claims it “may be the softest sweater” that they own — which immediately made our ears perk up! We’re always looking for the comfiest garments available, and this clearly has the credentials to be on that list.

These sweaters have a V-neckline that you can wear over your shoulders or stylishly shift to one side. They have drop stitching on the shoulders and long, loose sleeves that go past the wrists for extra warmth potential. The subtle striped pattern on each of these sweaters is adorable! All of the colorways have white horizontal lines running across the knit in contrasting designs for a bit of variation.

It’s clear that this sweater is the ideal item to wear during the transitional months. It’s not too heavy, so you won’t overheat when the sun is shining — but it will surely come in handy the second a brisk breeze starts to blow. You can pair it with jeans, skirts or any other type of bottoms. It’s a versatile garment that you can style in so many different ways — whether you’re heading to work, brunch or simply running errands. Considering shoppers have so many glowing things to say about this top-rated sweater, we’re confident you may fall in love with it too!

