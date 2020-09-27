This Comfy Camo Lounge Set Is Your New Work-From-Home Uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still working from home? Many of Us across the country are getting our jobs done remotely — and it’s been an interesting ride. Who knew your bed could double as a desk? While there have certainly been frustrations, we’re used to the situation by now — and it’s nice wearing comfier clothes while we work!

Still, with Zoom meetings and video calls aplenty, you can’t exactly pop up onscreen in a pair of old pajamas. That’s why we’ve been in the market for an outfit that’s cute enough to wear for a virtual meeting, but will still keep you warm and cozy when it’s time to curl up on the couch. Just look at this lounge set from BTFBM!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Camouflage Print Long Sleeve Crewneck and Drawstring Shorts Sleepwear Set for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.



This camo print set includes a long-sleeve top and drawstring shorts, and it’s as comfortable as any trusty PJs you have in your dresser. Since no one can see what bottoms you’re rocking on Zoom, you don’t have to worry about looking lazy in these shorts. What we’re particularly obsessed with is the top, which is adorable and functions perfectly as a casual piece!

The top has a crewneck sweatshirt vibe to it, but the material that it’s made from is soft and lightweight. The sleeves are cuffed at the wrists, and the purple stitching looks gorgeous alongside the colors of the camo print. The set has a muted grey, green and purple color scheme that’s subtle but still seriously trendy. Dream combo!

If you’re still wondering how you can make this set acceptable for a work call, accessories are the answer! Throw on some cute hoop earrings or a dainty necklace and you’ll appear instantly more put together. You can also put your hair up into a cute pony and throw on some concealer and highlighter. None of those upgrades will take away from how relaxed you’ll feel in this set! You may not be able to wear this dynamic duo to an actual office, but it’s the ideal work-from-home uniform!

