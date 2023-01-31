This Mini Sweater Dress Is About to Become Your New Favorite Winter Piece

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s cut to the chase. Getting dressed is pretty much never easy, but it’s even harder when it’s cold outside and all you want to do is nap in your pajamas all day long. So how about we make getting dressed a little easier for you? What if it were more fun too and actually had you looking forward to changing out of your sleep clothes?

It’s going to take a powerful piece to make it happen, but this sweater dress is up for the challenge. One of our favorite Amazon fashion finds of the moment, this dress is a dream for a struggling winter wardrobe!

Get the BTFBM Long-Sleeve Ribbed-Knit Sweater Dress for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

This round-neck dress has long sleeves but a short hem, hitting around mid-thigh. It’s made of a super soft and stretchy ribbed knit, making it comfortable to wear, and it has a body-skimming silhouette that shows off your figure without hugging too tight.

Our favorite feature, of course, is the shoulder. Instead of a traditional or even dropped sleeve seam, this dress has a layered shoulder detail, playing beautifully into the popular structured shoulder trend of the moment. It’s inspired by the stylish look of a sweater vest worn over another piece — but it leaves out the added bulk everywhere else!

Get the BTFBM Long-Sleeve Ribbed-Knit Sweater Dress for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you’re loving the look of this dress but would prefer another color than what we’ve shown here — not to worry. This piece comes in 11 solid shades! Your options are grey blue, army green, black, coffee brown, lilac purple, grey, khaki, light pink, navy, orange and wine red.

So, how should you wear this dress? If you want to wear it more casually, slip on a pair of tights and your favorite pair of sneakers. You could also go ultra-fashionista by slipping into knee-high boots and adding a belt around the waist, and/or adding on a fedora hat. Want to go a little fancier for a night out? Any type of stiletto or block heel will work! Carry a clutch and layer on some necklaces! So easy!

Get the BTFBM Long-Sleeve Ribbed-Knit Sweater Dress for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and explore other sweater dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more? Check out some of our other favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!