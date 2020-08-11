This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Will Make You Feel Comfortably Stylish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dresses are always a go-to garment, but sometimes we prefer to rock a piece that’s slightly different from our usual fashion fare. A jumpsuit is usually the answer to all of our outfit-related woes, as they combine the power of pants with the convenience of a dress. They are so easy to throw on, and even easier to style!

When you come across a good jumpsuit, you just know — and that’s exactly what happened when we spotted this option from BUENOS NINOS! It’s bold, beautiful and bound to make an impression.

BUENOS NINOS Women’s V Neck Floral Boho Printed Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit (Red Jumpsuit)

Get the BUENOS NINOS Women’s V Neck Floral Boho Printed Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2020, but are subject to change.



Simply put, these jumpsuits have just about everything going for them. We love the ultra-wide pant legs that provide extensive breathability and movement. You’ll practically feel like you’re wearing comfy pajamas! Plus, the spaghetti straps on this jumpsuit are adjustable, so you can tailor it to your shape and preferences.

While these jumpsuits are intended to fit loosely, you can throw on an extra-large belt over the waist to give it a sleek upgrade. In terms of patterns and prints, there are seriously so many to choose from. You can score this jumpsuit in a tropical floral print, polka dot options and other intricate designs.

Bonus alert! These jumpsuits also have pockets, which we love to see. You can wear this jumpsuit out to brunch, to the beach or any destination that calls for casual, elevated ensemble. Team your choice with sneakers, heels or flip flops, depending on the event! This isn’t just a summer staple — with a leather jacket and ankle booties, these jumpsuits will be ideal for brisk days come fall.

