Working on your wellness journey for 2024? Let’s do this. We always support grabbing cute new activewear and a reusable water bottle, but if you’re truly going to stay motivated to use that gym membership, we need to make sure your body is up for the challenge.

Many people find success using pre-workouts, which are supplements known to help enhance your athletic performance while also improving your recovery. There are many options out there, but let’s stick with a number one bestseller, shall we? This one is even 40% off right now!

Get the C4 Sport Pre-Workout Powder (originally $25) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Adding this pre-workout to your gym routine could lead to:

Elevated energy: You’ll find 135 mg of caffeine in the formula to give you that explosive boost you need to get through longer, harder workouts. Shoppers assure that it “provides just the right kick of energy without the jittery feeling”!

Muscular endurance: The CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine in this supplement may support muscles and combat muscular fatigue, meaning you can stay more motivated and take fewer breaks for a more rewarding workout.

Supported hydration: This pre-workout features electrolytes to replenish key minerals lost during high-intensity, sweaty workouts. If you’re dehydrated, your workout and wellness game will fall flat, fast!

C4 has sold over two billion servings of this zero-sugar powder since 2011. There are 30 servings per container, and each is only five calories. You can see why pro athletes like NFL stars CJ Stroud and Bijan Robinson use it!

One Amazon reviewer noted that they felt as though they had “enough energy to outrun Usain Bolt” after taking this pre-workout, and that they walked into their gym “feeling like The Rock.” That’s major!

One extremely important aspect to us is that this pre-workout is tested by third parties, meaning we can trust what’s inside. It’s NSF Certified for Sport, an independent certification program recognized by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the Canadian Football League.

This supplement comes in three flavors: watermelon, blue raspberry and fruit punch. Just mix one scoop with a glass of water 20-30 minutes before your workout for best results. This is going to be a game-changer!

