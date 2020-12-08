This Cozy Turtleneck Sweater Is So Much More Than Your Average Knit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we talk about the huge glow-up sweaters have had in recent years? Sure, they’ve always been wardrobe staples — but no one’s wearing boring knits anymore. There are so many trendy touches that elevate these go-to garments, and one of our favorite upgrades is the lantern-style sleeve.

This type of sleeve has a Victorian vibe, but still manages to look completely modern and elegant. They’re particularly attractive on sweaters, and this option from Calbetty executes the style flawlessly! It caught our eye immediately on Amazon, and once we saw the palatable price tag, it was instantly a match made in fashion heaven.

Get the Calbetty Women’s Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Knitted Pullover Top for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



This sweater has so much going for it, but the most attention-grabbing feature is surely the sleeves! They’re billowy and create an ultra-flattering, puffy silhouette. The exaggerated sleeves are balanced out with fitted cuffs that finish off the look. The elongated cuffs start just below the elbows and extend to the wrists, allowing for the beautiful lantern shape to shine.

The bodice of the sweater is snug and has a mock-neck turtleneck on top. This is the perfect sweater to wear tucked into a pair of skinny jeans or a pencil skirt! It’s sure to be a secret style weapon for the holidays and beyond. And speaking of the holidays, feel free to pick it up as a gift for a loved one this festive season! It’s seriously on-trend, which is exactly why so many shoppers have fallen in love.

Right now, the sweater is available in six gorgeous shades: dark green, black, ivory, pale, blue, dusty pink and tan. Each hue is incredibly versatile and will complement tons of bottoms. Reviewers are completely obsessed, calling it a “wardrobe must-have”! The quality is next level, and it reportedly feels soft against the skin. If you’re worried about an itch factor, fear not! Shoppers assure Us there’s nothing but comfort here — which is why they’re reaching for this sweater over and over again.

