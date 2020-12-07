Nail the Holiday Vibes in This Patchwork Heart Turtleneck Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What exactly makes a sweater suitable for the holidays? There’s no need to go over the top (though we do love an “ugly” Christmas sweater). But sometimes, all it takes is one tiny touch for your garment to pack a festive punch!

That’s exactly how we felt when this patchwork heart sweater popped up on Amazon. It’s not a traditional holiday knit, but the two adorable hearts give Us that warm and fuzzy feeling we crave this time of year.

Get the Chicwish Women’s Comfy Casual Long Sleeve Heart Shape Patched Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $46, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re lucky enough to have friends and family close by or if you’re prepping for a Zoom soiree, this sweater is the key to nailing a low-key ensemble that’s still appropriate for any seasonal gathering. The styling options are endless: Teamed with a pencil skirt and ankle booties, you’ll be the most sophisticated fashionista in the room — and paired with boyfriend jeans and white sneakers, you’ll strike the ideal balance between casual and cool.

The hearts are on the elbows of this sweater, so they may not be visible from the front. That’s why this knit is practically made for a unique Instagram picture! Have your photographer (otherwise known as your bestie) snap a shot from the back — and let the hearts have their moment in the spotlight.

Get the Chicwish Women’s Comfy Casual Long Sleeve Heart Shape Patched Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $46, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Aside from the dainty details, this sweater has a sleek silhouette. It’s an updated take on the traditional turtleneck thanks to the exposed stitching which extends to the neckline. It instantly adds a rustic, homey vibe — which is completely in line with the holiday aesthetic! Whether you’re looking for loungewear that’s far beyond basic or dressing to impress, this pullover is bound to be a hit all winter long!

See it: Get the Chicwish Women’s Comfy Casual Long Sleeve Heart Shape Patched Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $46, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Chicwish and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!