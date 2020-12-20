These Space-Saving Cookware Solutions Are Key to an A-List Kitchen

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Have you ever admired a celebrity’s kitchen on their Instagram or on TV? We know we’ve found ourselves daydreaming of that level of organization and cleanliness. Oh, how nice it would be to open a cabinet and not have various items come tumbling out. How nice it would be to not have pots and pans strewn about everywhere, and to actually have the counter space for all of our appliances!

We might not be able to gain the counter space most A-listers have without a super expensive call to the Property Brothers team, but what we can do is set ourselves up with some space-saving solutions. Items meant to be stacked together, multi-tasking items, items with designated storage spots. Just a few purchases (and a few donations of your old things) could make a world of difference. Check out our suggestions from the chef-favorite Calphalon below!

This All-in-One Nonstick Set

If you’re looking to start fresh, this set is the way to go. It comes with 14 pieces, and all of the pots and pans are stackable, so they’ll only take up a very small area in your kitchen. It also comes with essential utensils like tongs, a slotted spoon and a pasta fork. And that nonstick coating? So good for smooth cooking and easy cleaning!

Get the Select by Calphalon™ Space-Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware & Utensil Set for just $299.99 at Calphalon with free shipping!

This 10-Piece Stainless Steel Set

Depending on your style of cooking and your favorite dishes, you might prefer stainless steel over nonstick cookware. If you’re nodding your head, this stackable set is for you! Everything is dishwasher-safe and equipped to keep you from burning yourself!

Get the Select by Calphalon™ Space-Saving 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for just $270 at Calphalon with free shipping!

This Cutlery Set

Instead of letting sharp knives float loosely around a drawer, or letting them dangerously stick up from a cutlery organizer, invest in a knife block. Even apart from the storage benefits, high-quality knives will seriously improve your cooking experience. This one also has built-in SharpIN technology to keep blades sharp as new!

Get the Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN™ Nonstick 14-Piece Cutlery Set for just $299.99 at Calphalon with free shipping!

This Pan Combo Set

Need just a couple of new pans instead of a whole set? This duo is for you — and it’s on sale! One is 12 inches while the other is 10, so you can stack them on top of each other. These pans are also both dishwasher-safe and oven-safe, meaning you won’t need separate pieces once it’s roasting time!

Get the Select by Calphalon™ Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Inch and 12-Inch Fry Pan Combo (originally $55) for just $45 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop everything else at Calphalon here!

