Gift Alert: Jack Mason Has the Perfect Watch for Every Man

Trends come and go, technology moves us from one invention to the next and style ultimately becomes our subjective opinion. But when it comes to timepieces, some things never change.

When we’re talking about watches, Jack Mason has shown us that the continued tradition of quality, detailed product execution and honest craftsmanship never wavers with time.

I am regularly on the go. I frequently travel for work, and when you add my family commitments and trying to spend quality time with my friends on top of that, I get pretty busy. I need clothing and accessories that can keep up with my packed schedule.

Jack Mason has the perfect watch for the traveling man. Whether I’m heading into work or heading out to sea, the functionality and reliability of the Avigator is unyielding. Inspired by an original design created in the 1930s, the Avigator is a watch for the classic man on the move.

With an Italian tan leather strap and a 316L stainless steel assembled case, the Avigator is the high-functioning performance piece with the clean look that a busy man needs.

Jack Mason is redefining style and calculated creativity. The designers incorporate years of iconic construction, technique, industry expertise and modern technology to craft watches for attainable luxury and honest quality.

Jack Mason creates watches at a level of sophistication that can’t be ignored because they know what it takes to create a product that turns heads.

Drafted from history, designed in the present and created for the man who travels with time, on time.

This Is Affordable Luxury That Withstands The Test Of Time

The Avigator is only one illustration of the pieces Jack Mason offers to every man. The Canton Day-Date, Halyard Chronograph, Pursuit and Seamount watches are some of their bestsellers, and each new design outdoes the last.

I wasn’t much for collecting watches until I discovered Jack Mason because that’s a hobby which can get expensive pretty quickly. But with this brand, there are so many affordable styles to choose from that I couldn’t resist.

Crafted as a contemporary version of the timeless dress watch, The Canton Day-Date Automatic gives you the option of a white or blue dial with a polished stainless steel band. This watch is created with attention from every angle and exposes its expert design with the exhibition case on the back of the watch. Made with sapphire crystal, a white dial, date and day display and designed to connect with any of Jack Mason’s 20mm band, The Canton Day-Date Automatic is for a man who means business.

Continuing the tradition of quality, the Halyard Chronograph is a watch built for the land-goer, sky-goer, city-goer or sea-bound sailor. A man can take the Halyard Chronograph wherever he goes — even up to 100 meters underwater.

This watch includes glowing Swiss Super-Luminova® markings, 316L stainless steel and machined buckle technology for a durable wrist clasp. And, like the Canton Day-Date, the 22mm band is interchangeable, giving you the option of black, brown or tan leather.

Echoing the design of a classic pilot’s watch, the Pursuit is the perfect elevated everyday wear. With interchangeable strap compatibility, sapphire crystal protection to last generations and an industry exceeding buckle, the Pursuit watch is sophisticated luxury made with a purpose. The richness of the dark-colored dial options mimics the pilot’s watch, creating a modern replica of the noble pilot’s timepiece.

Back on shore, the Seamount watch is a comfortable and classy option for boat enthusiasts, sea captains or high wind sailors, making them feel at home on land or out at sea. This watch can withstand up to 300 meters underwater, making it a durable option for a man who also spends his time near a lake or cruising down a river. The Seamount has a screw-down crown for durable protection and a rubber band time for outdoor endurance.

Like all of the Jack Mason watches, the Seamount glows for nighttime visibility, has quick release pins to attach any 22mm Jack Mason strap and is crafted with 316L stainless steel.

Whether you’re an outdoorsman, a businessman, a traveling man or a tech man, this is affordable luxury that withstands the test of time.

Quality, durability, modern design or celebrated tradition? You don’t have to choose.

Find which Jack Mason timepiece makes you tick.

What Are You Waiting For?

You don’t have to wait for a raise or a work bonus to afford Jack Mason. This company prides itself on creating watches for every man to experience.

They want to share their expert craftsmanship as designers and creators and be by your side for the journey of a lifetime. This is why Jack Mason is here for you yesterday, today and tomorrow, bringing you celebrated creations and modernized history to wear on your wrist.

Jack Mason crafts watches for every man in mind. The motorsport enthusiast needing to keep time can wear the Camber and the Mirabeau Chronograph. These edgy and sporty watches are created with a tachymeter scale, allowing its user to measure his speed based on the time passed.

The Mirabeau Chronograph is a watch that keeps up with and keeps time for a fast man. He can race in stainless steel or brown leather, a navy dial or a sky blue dial, and he has the option to personalize the band and face combination to his preferred style.

The camber is another option for this “zero to 100 in seconds” guy. With its sleek stainless steel metal face and eye-catching colors, this exhilarating piece was crafted with sports cars in mind. It looks great, feels quality and keeps you secure with that lifetime warranty. The light and even weight of the watch will also never hold you back from winning a race. With the fair pricing, the Camber Chronograph is within arms reach.

Give yourself or someone you know the gift of quality and the attention you deserve.

Leather Straps From the Finest Italian Tanneries

Sure, a watch needs to tell time, but it also has to stay on your wrist. That’s why Jack Mason created iconic 20mm and 22mm straps for your watch faces that are compatible with each watch face.

Jack Mason designed five sturdy 22mm watch straps to hold your luxury timepiece close, without any worry. The 22mm Black Nato Strap is the most casual yet durable strap, made out of nylon for your outdoor adventures. This black nylon strap sits comfortably on your wrist while still giving you that sleek feeling you’re looking for.

Another option to hold your watch is the water-resistant 22mm Black Rubber Strap. Perfect for the outdoorsman or the man who goes skiing on the weekends, the black rubber strap is the sporty yet mature styled strap, durable for more active outings.

The classic and time enduring brown leather and stitched tan leather straps are an honest statement for a real man. The Brown Leather Strap complements the Pursuit watch face. The stitched tan leather looks fantastic when accompanying the Camber, the sky blue Halyard and the dark blue Halyard Sport Chronograph.

The 20mm straps are for a man who likes a slimmer feel around his wrist. Available in only leather and cork, the 20mm straps are made for everyday class. The black and brown leather options both come in stitched and unstitched designs, all made with stainless steel machined buckles created to last. Every leather strap from Jack Mason is crafted with leather from the finest Italian tanneries — making it the highest quality possible, at a reasonable cost.

Finally, the 20mm cork strap is a stunning light beige color with intricate detailing. This eco-friendly strap makes use of the gorgeous color and sturdiness of the cork tree’s bark. Paired well with the green face of the Solar Watch and the brown face of the Avigator, it’s a strap that is made for style.

Affordable Watches Made In America

The solid and premium materials constructed to make Jack Mason watches keep this company connected to its roots. Based in Texas, Jack Mason watches hit you with the promise and passion of intricate design. They’ve formed a quality team of creators, pushing the limits on what a watch can mean for the modern man.

A watch means more than style, convenience, or time. Owning a Jack Mason watch is like owning a piece of rich history on your wrist—history that inspires modern technology and designs that will only get better with age.

These watches are made to propel a man into action and create momentum and luxury for life’s most timeless moments.

If you’re looking for a new watch, consider one crafted by designers with over 20 years of experience, here to share with you their passion for capturing time. Brands will promise you premium materials, low prices, or quality craftsmanship, but they won’t promise you all three. That’s where Jack Mason comes in.

The most important feature of a watch is how it fits together, and Jack Mason has mastered this part of their creation.

Jack Mason is here to look out for your first watch purchase, your fourth dive into the watch world, or a gift for a family member or close friend. Don’t waste your time waiting for another affordable luxury watch brand with expertise and quality that will last a lifetime — you’ll be waiting forever.

Consider Jack Mason, because when a man walks into a room with a Jack Mason watch, there is no need for introduction.

