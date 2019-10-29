



Whatever we do, this is a sale we cannot miss.

This Calvin Klein bag is nearly $50 off in seven variations, but this markdown is only for a very limited time. As in, we only have hours left here, so we’re going to need to act quickly!

Get the Calvin Klein Elaine Tote (originally $158) for just $111 at Macy’s! Sale ends October 29, 2019.

This Calvin Klein Elaine Tote is an everyday essential if we’ve ever seen one — and we do a lot of shopping. Shoppers agree, saying it “fits everything and more” while also being “very beautiful.” One said they’d never “fallen in love with a pocketbook” before, but there’s a first time for everything — and now is the time. This tote is both “elegant and practical,” and it needs to be on our shoulder as soon as possible!

This bag is made of a super soft faux-leather material, and we can either go for a solid or explore the two-tone options (our favorites!). The Denim version, for example, color-blocks with a light-wash blue on the left and mid-wash blue on the right, a silvery Calvin Klein logo glistening in the blue section. Add in the white topstitching and the black handles and we’re basically going to be compliment magnets!

For something more neutral, the Grey Combo is the one for us. More into the solids? How about Walnut (a deep brown), Fig (a lavender-taupe), Currant (a berry red) or one of the two versions of Black?

This bag has double detachable handles and a magnetic snap closure. Open up that closure to find storage galore on the inside. We’re talking a triple-compartment interior. We even have an extra zip pocket and two slip pockets in there. Organization has never been so exciting!

This tote is medium-sized, with a 12 ¼-inch width and a 12 ½-inch height. We can fit books or our tablet inside — and one shopper even said they store files inside for work, eliminating the need for an extra bag. We don’t have to stop there though. Throw your makeup bag, your phone charger, a mini umbrella and even a water bottle in there — all at once! That’s on top of your wallet, keys and phone, of course.



