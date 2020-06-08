Get This Iconic Calvin Klein Bralette for a Seriously Affordable Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Calvin Klein has been a power player in the fashion industry for decades. But with the rise of streetwear and athleisure, their signature underwear and bras have gained entirely new momentum! Celebrities and influencers alike have catapulted these staple pieces into icon status, and it’s certainly not too late to get in on the trend.

Their classic logo bralette is a must-have piece, and you can get one of these styles for as little as $8 on Amazon right now. It may be hard to believe that something so high quality is available at such a low price point, but it’s the truth! Stock may run out, so if you’ve been thinking about adding one of these bralettes to your rotation, now is the time.

Get the Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



These simple cotton bralettes are made in a racerback style and are as classic as it gets. The only design embellishments you’ll find are on the elastic band at the bottom, which has the Calvin Klein logo front and center! The most popular styles are the basic ones — your plain black, white and grey hues. But these days, there are plenty of colorful options available that we’re just as obsessed with!

Get the Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette for prices starting at just $8, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

June is Pride Month, and the rainbow waistband bralette is a chic way to honor the season in style! This version has an oversized single Calvin Klein logo on the front printed over the vibrant colors of the Pride flag, and the rest of the bralette is black. We’re all about sporting fashion that’s festive, and this bralette is just the ticket.

Beyond that, there are also many different graphic patterns to choose from. Floral, checkered prints and polka dots are just a few of the fabulous finds you can shop now. Each of these Calvin Klein bralettes will offer you comfortable support for everyday wear. Plus, you’ll have the foundation for a truly fire Instagram snap. Nothing comes between Us and our Calvins!

See it: Get the Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette for prices starting at just $8, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Calvin Klein and shop all of the women’s lingerie, sleep and loungewear available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!