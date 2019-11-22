



Thanksgiving is almost here — which means that the biggest shopping holiday of the year is fast approaching as well! We all love Black Friday — but not a lot of Us can handle the crowds that descend upon malls and shop in person. Sure, it’s definitely thrilling to get to the stores early on Friday morning and shop till we drop — but some of us prefer to stay at home and sleep off our food comas from the night before!

Thankfully, Macy’s is having a Black Friday Preview sale, where they’re allowing shoppers to score some of their deals a week early! Not only do you get to snag these discounts ahead of time, you can also do it from the comfort of your own home. One of our favorite sale items that we discovered is this ultra-chic Calvin Klein coat — that’s now 60% off for a limited time!

Get the Calvin Klein Faux-Leather-Trim Bouclé Coat (originally $360) on sale for just $143 available exclusively at Macy’s, now through November 26th, 2019!

We are seriously loving this jacket from Calvin Klein, and we’re loving this sale price even more! With the discount that’s applied during this limited-time offer, you save a total of $217 off the original price. The savings are stellar, and what you get for the cost is worth it — and them some! Get ahead of the Black Friday madness and pick up this stunning coat today!

This elegant and classic coat comes in a chic black and light grey color — both of which feature faux-leather trim detailing throughout. It’s a shorter jacket the hits just past the hips, and is made of a super soft wool-blend material. The collar can be worn folded down or standing up for some extra cold weather protection around your neck. This jacket is modern, sleek and a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe — especially at this discounted price!

But this isn’t the only deal that you can score right now — there’s so much to take advantage of today! For shoppers looking to get a head start on their shopping, the Macy’s Black Friday Preview sale will offer a selection of their Black Friday Doorbuster deals from Thursday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Some of these amazing promotions include:

