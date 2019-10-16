This Calvin Klein Packable Puffer Coat Is Perfect for Travel





Before we know it the winter season will be upon us, which means that we’re going to have to bundle up well before braving the cold. The problem with a lot of super warm coats? They’re often bulky and uncomfortable to wear — especially while traveling.

What we need is a coat that will keep us extra warm, is lightweight and comfortable to wear — plus, it ideally needs to fit into small spaces when taking a trip. The answer is this Calvin Klein jacket. It’s a true gem that will guarantee we’re toasty and won’t become a nuisance to carry around when we’re on the go. Even better, you can buy it for a discounted price from Macy’s right now — but only for a limited time.

This packable down coat from Calvin Klein is one that you can only scoop up at Macy’s, and it’s available for purchase for 21% off its original price through October 21, 2019. If you’re looking for a new winter coat that won’t feel bulky but will surely protect you from frigid temperatures, this is one offer that you don’t want to miss out on!

This puffer is made out of a nylon material that has a sheen, metallic look to it that gives it an ultra-futuristic feel. It’s a style that’s perfectly on trend for the upcoming season. There are also eleven amazing colors to choose from — everything from light powder pink to a bright golden tone.

It’s filled with a down and polyester blend designed to keep you extra warm on chilly days, and includes a hood that’s drawstring adjustable for your convenience. There are front zip pockets on either side of the hip as well as small zip coin pocket that’s hidden on this jacket’s interior. The fill in this coat is made to have the ability to be compactable, which is perfect for travel. It’s a space-saving coat that everyone needs on rotation in their closets. It even comes with a pouch that you can fold it into which is super convenient!

Even if you aren’t jet-setting, this is a great jacket to have on hand when going out on a brisk winter’s night. There’s nothing more annoying than carrying around a heavy jacket for the whole evening, but that’s something you don’t need to worry about with this Calvin Klein number. Just pack it up in its pouch and throw it in your shoulder bag, then unravel it with ease and throw it on after the night is through! We couldn’t think of a more functional jacket that can help us brave the cold this season.

