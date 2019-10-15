Get Fit Like the Victoria’s Secret Angels With This Workout Kit





Even though the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show won’t be happening this year, that doesn’t mean that we can’t still train like the Angels do to prepare for the big event. The summer is officially over and we sadly have had to tuck our swimwear away, but we may want to maintain our bikini bodies well into the winter.

If you’re on the hunt for a new way to work out, look no further than the P.volve method. This workout method that was founded by Stephen Pasterino, who has personally trained various Victoria’s Secret models. You can take a class at the P.volve flagship studio if you live in New York City, but this workout is available to anyone via online streaming. If you want to get the full P.volve experience, you can also pick up the p.3 trainer kit to use with the online classes.

Pasterino said to Us Weekly that he designed “an anti-pulse method,” meaning that he doesn’t go over eight reps per exercise. “I’ve found that my clients tend to lose perfect form after that number and go into fatigue — your muscles should be singing, not screaming,” Pasterino explains. “I believe in slow and controlled exercises, which trigger a mind-muscle connection versus moving quickly through exercises for a quick burn.”

You can purchase streaming packages that include virtual classes that are watchable via the P.volve mobile app or your desktop — plus tips and tricks, as well as motivational messages that are sent to you daily. If you want to try it out to see if this method works for you, you can start off with a 15-day free trial before purchasing an entire month. There are also three month and 12 month streaming packages available to purchase.

The kit can help amplify your workouts, which we would strongly recommend picking up if you fall in love with this method. It includes two resistance bands that are different lengths, two ankle straps, an attachable handle and an attachable 1.5-lb ball. It’s described as “the most dynamic total-body toning system” that’s designed to give you the optimal results from your workout.

This equipment is designed to engage your arms, legs and abs at the same time and reach muscles that are often hard to target for a full body experience. The moves in the P.volve workout are done both sitting down and standing up, and reviewers that have tried out the p.3 trainer kit are loving using it in their exercise routine. One shopper said that they “love everything about it and have never seen anything like it,” and another said that the p.3 set is “quickly becoming a favorite workout piece.”

