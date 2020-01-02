This Packable Puffer by Calvin Klein Is the Secret to January Style

The start of 2020 can only mean one thing: a complete overhaul of our wardrobes! It’s out with the old and in with the new! If you’re anything like Us, you’ve spent the majority of the holiday season stocking up on fabulous finds that were majorly marked down. And while it may seem like shopping is done, there’s likely still a few items you need!

Between exchanges due to buyer’s remorse and sales still happening now, it’s unfortunately going to be a little bit before our bank accounts get the break they deserve. If you’re still spending, make sure it’s on something worthwhile. Take our advice and scoop up this piece that’s worth every single penny.

Grab the Calvin Klein Hooded Packable Puffer Coat, Created for Macy’s (originally $240) now with prices starting at just $120, available at Macy’s!

The smartest investment to make this month? Easy — it’s the Calvin Klein Hooded Packable Puffer Coat. According to numerous reviewers, this “shiny coat” doesn’t just “look so much better in person,” but also provides the essential “lightweight warmth” every fashionista needs during the cold-weather season.

This perfect parka comes available in eight dazzling shades. There is everything from classics (think black and navy), and if you’re looking to step outside of your comfort zones, there’s a “Pearlized Crimson” option that’s a radiant red. Then, there’s the Shine Blue Dusk is a stunning blue, which is also a strong vibe if you’re looking to stand out.

This padded puffer offers layers (and layers!) of comfort and warmth. Even so, it doesn’t compromise in the flattering department. When stepping into this piece no one has to worry about looking frumpy or boxy. Here, this soft-shell provides a fitted option that will accentuate the body effortlessly.

Throw it over our favorite T-shirt and jeans or layer it up over those oversized sweaters! Either way, it’s the “warm and cozy” item everyone needs, and the reviewers agree!

This parka was “exactly what [so many] wanted,” and fit “true to size” and did so “comfortably.” Plus, it added just the right amount of “shimmer and shine” into their wardrobe. What’s better than that? Well, just the fact that this perfect parka is majorly marked down — but only for a limited time. Hurry!

