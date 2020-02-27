Last Chance! This Studded Calvin Klein Crossbody Is Now Just Over $100

Just when we think maybe we have enough bags to last the rest of our lives, we spot a new one and feel we won’t even make it through the next week without it in our arms, or more appropriately, hanging from our shoulder. Crossbodies especially have our hearts thumping, and when you throw a designer name and a major sale price into the mix, there’s no way we can resist!

This Calvin Klein bag is 60% off in Macy’s Last Act sale right now, which means we’re running out of time to nab it. With this sale, this bag is $160 off — and we think that’s probably all that needs to be said. We’re just a little talkative though, especially when it comes to such a stunning piece like this, so we’re going to keep gushing!

Get the Calvin Klein Lock Leather Studded Shoulder Bag (originally $268) for just $107 at Macy’s!

A whopping 100% of reviewers recommend this top-rated bag, which makes Us feel 100% happy. They say it’s “absolutely beautiful” and “goes with practically any style” since it “looks great dressed up or down.” You can definitely wear it casually, but it’s also “perfect for going out or special occasions.” This is especially true when you remove the strap to carry it as a clutch!

Shoppers also say this “very elegant” bag is “timeless.” As one put it, it’s “the kind [of bag] you keep forever and pass down.” You’ll probably want to hang on to it for as long as possible though. It’s not often you find a small bag that’s “able to carry all of [your] essentials without any problems.”

This crossbody is made of a soft black leather and has a structured shape accented with perfectly placed, tiny golden studs that almost form a grid of chicness. This “edgy new take on an easygoing silhouette” is right up our alley, and we love how the envelope flap is held in place by a matching golden push-lock closure!

This bag is on the smaller side, but don’t take it lightly when it comes to storage. Not only does it have a slip pocket hiding over on the back, but inside the main compartment, things only get better. There are not one, but two interior zip pockets, as well as three slip pockets! Oh, sweet organization.

Finishing off the details of this bag are four little golden feet hiding at the bottom, one at each corner to protect the leather. Any feature that prolongs our time with this bag is definitely a friend of ours. Now all we have to do is actually grab it before it’s gone for good!

