Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The countdown is on! We’re less than two months away from the holiday season, and it’s already time to start picking out presents. Let’s take a collective deep breath — we got this. Year after year, we try to choose products that will please even the pickiest recipients. But there’s only so many ties, tees and trinkets we can buy before we run out of ideas.

For many of Us, winter break involves a highly anticipated reunion with loved ones. But even if you’re not able to spend the holidays with family and friends, you can still express your affection from afar. These days, a digital gift can be just as meaningful as a tangible treasure. We always savor a good stocking stuffer, but there’s something special about a heartfelt message you can keep forever. Enter Cameo, a personalized video platform featuring your favorite celebrities.

Remember the rush of spotting a star on the street and awkwardly asking for an autograph? All you would be left with was a scrawled signature and a story. Now you can relive your most epic fan moments over and over again. Cameo allows you to hire celebs to create customized videos for your nearest and dearest, and you can play the message on repeat so the memory becomes a milestone. It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Thousands of famous faces appear on Cameo, from athletes to actors and reality stars to singers. Musicians, comedians and even former politicians have popped up on the platform. Brian Baumgartner — also known as Kevin from The Office — is one of Cameo’s most popular personalities, along with William Hung from American Idol and Ed Brown (“Big Ed”) from 90 Day Fiancé. Scroll through the online service, and you’ll also see NSYNC’s Lance Bass, Harry Potter’s Tom Felton and Mean Girls’ Lindsay Lohan. Part nostalgic, part newsworthy.

Prices begin at just $1 and vary depending on the celebrity. You can request specific notes so that each message is tailored to the individual (Tiger King’s Carole Baskin sang “In Da Club” by 50 Cent for one birthday girl — wild).

My twin sister got me a Cameo from my hero Andy Cohen as a surprise for my birthday last year. Once I pressed play, I immediately began crying tears of joy because I was so moved by the television host’s sincere message. I couldn’t believe that Andy Cohen was speaking directly to me — it felt like we were friends! That Cameo was the most thoughtful gift I have ever received, and I will cherish the video for the rest of my life.

Fellow Bravo enthusiasts, Cameo is your virtual Clubhouse. Just look at these rave reviews for The Real Housewives of New York City! One fan “freaked out in pure excitement” after viewing Luann de Lessep’s video. “She said it was the best birthday present ever!!” Another adored Sonja Morgan’s personalized touch: “Such a perfect video from Sonja! Delivered in 24 hours with the ideal message and so lovely and warm! Really delighted and thoroughly recommend!” And one fan was blown away by Bethenny Frankel’s message: “My mother sobbed she loved this so much! She said she would cherish this forever and it was priceless to her.”

Okay, now you can breathe a collective sigh of relief — we just found the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!