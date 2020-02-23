Camila Mendes Uses This Exact Multi-Stick for the Loveliest Glow

We have to say, winter hasn’t been the greatest in terms of maintaining our glowing complexion. Those harsh winds outside, that dry, artificial heat inside — we can’t win. We layer on the serums and we try to blend out our blush, but our skin just refuses to take the hint — or the tint!

Someone whose skin somehow refuses to lose its glow, however, is Riverdale’s Camila Mendes. How does she do it? It’s like her complexion is being illuminated from underneath her skin. Her rosy radiance is totally up on our mental inspiration board (and our Pinterest board), but you know what? It’s about to become our own reality. We know the exact product to use to make it all happen!

Get the Multi-Stick for just $34 at ILIA Beauty!

In a video for Vogue, Mendes revealed her favorite beauty products and demonstrated how to use them. Spoiler alert: There was a whole lot of ILIA involved. “When you find what works, you just stick to it,” she explained. She grabbed this Multi-Stick mid-routine, showing us how she uses it as both blush and eyeshadow!

“It’s really like creamy and light,” she said. “So the more I blend it in, the more it kind of disappears, which I like.” She continued to explain that she likes to minimize effort in all aspects of her life while still keeping things “special and unique,” hence her love for this Multi-Stick. She continued, “I just like things to be convenient. I like something that I can just, like, stick to, and that it’s going to work for everything.”

Nearly 200 reviewers also love this Multi-Stick, which can also be used on the lips! They say it “applies smoothly, builds very easily, blends beautifully, is natural but dewy” and gives them that perfect “flushed from within” effect. They’re calling it “subtle and flattering” on every skin tone, loving how it complements skin without leaving you looking “overdone.” Multiple shoppers have been using this product “for several years” and say they take it everywhere — and we can see why!

This Multi-Stick is formulated with clean ingredients and glides onto skin with ease. ILIA says the buttery texture “instantly melts upon contact,” whether you’re using your fingers (like Mendes did for her eyes) or applying directly to the skin and buffing out (like Mendes did for her cheeks). There are eight shades available right now, so check out those swatches and find your fave!

This is the perfect product to not only give your skin that year-round glow, but also to help clear up the clutter on your vanity or in your purse. After all, why collect so many mediocre products when you can have one amazing Multi-Stick instead?

