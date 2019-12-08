



She’s not just the “Queen of Christmas” — Fuller House star and Hallmark favorite Candace Cameron Bure‘s résumé is full of impressive endeavors. From TV star to pop culture icon, it’s impossible to keep up — unless you follow her on Instagram, of course!

If you’ve been tuning in recently to “Candace’s Car Chronicles” via Instagram Stories, she’s been spilling on all of her absolute must-haves! And the one topping her list? Lancer Skincare. If you’re looking to give her favorite brand a test-drive, this set is on sale at Dermstore!

Grab the Lancer Skincare The Method: Normal-Combination Skin, 3-Piece Kit (originally $75) now with prices starting at just $64, available at Dermstore!

Are you wondering how Bure always looks camera-ready? Well, look no further! The mom-of–three revealed in a Feeling the Vibe article that the Lancer Skincare The Method: Normal-Combination Skin, 3-Piece Kit is the secret to her success! She explains, “[I] have mostly normal skin, somewhere between dry and oily,” and this set is exactly what she needs.

It features all of the essentials for anyone who’s looking to maintain or achieve a healthier-looking complexion. And if you’re looking to do it on the go? The travel-friendly sizes will definitely seal the deal.

Step one is called The Method: Polish. If you’re like Bure and tend to stay away from abrasive washes that are harsh on your skin, this exfoliating scrub will be your new best friend! It’s gentle and effective, and will remove impurities, dead skin cells and even improve the overall texture of your skin! Next, there’s The Method: Cleanse.

According to Bure, there’s nothing more important than washing your face. “I always take a few minutes to wash because I want the cleansing product to really soak into my skin,” she explains. This foaming cleanser is not only her go-to, but seriously important in any skincare routine!

She continues to explain, “This step really helps to keep my skin healthy since it removes any remaining makeup and dirt particles during my sleep.” So, if you’re looking to wake up looking rested and with your most radiant-looking complexion? Add this product into your rotation and even take it on the road too!

Lastly, there’s The Method: Nourish. This hydrating face moisturizer will boost the skin’s moisture levels and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. According to Bure, this product is also the secret to “producing less oil” too!

Reviewers are calling it their “new favorite skincare set.” With one proud owner claiming the “polish” was among one of the best she’s ever tried. In addition to that, it was also deemed to “smell great” — and with continued use, it really made a difference! This Bure-approved kit a must-have!

See it: Grab the Lancer Skincare The Method: Normal-Combination Skin, 3-Piece Kit (originally $75) now with prices starting at just $64, available at Dermstore!

