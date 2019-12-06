



Winter is just not the time to venture into the great outdoors, unless it’s absolutely necessary! Chances are you’ve already taken up permanent residence underneath your bedroom covers, patiently counting down the days until spring rolls back around. However, no matter how much we support this — and trust Us, we do! — there is one minor detail we’ve failed to factor in.

Our skin — it’s as unpredictable as Mother Nature! From dryness to redness, not to mention unexpected irritation, it’s one skin-related issue after another! And since we’re not out and about scouring our local drugstore, we’re a bit behind on what’s trending product-wise. That’s exactly why we’re thrilled we came across this brand new product to add to your shopping cart immediately!

Grab the Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum for $22, available at Versed!

Sure, a snowy day is pretty — but the damage winter does on our skin definitely isn’t. It brings dryness, irritation and flakiness to the surface (literally) — and the worst part about that? Those side effects are visible long after the ice begins to thaw — which is why we have one suggestion. The Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum is the all-in-one product that we’ve been searching for.

It’s a complete game-changer — especially if you’re suffering from fine lines, dark spots, clogged pores and wrinkles! Go ahead and mix in a few drops of this creamy formula into your morning routine and watch the magic unfold.

The gentle (yet effective) formula turns to key ingredients such as encapsulated retinol, natural retinol and teams them up with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories to deliver the serum of our dreams! Seriously — whether you’re a first-time retinol user or a longtime lover, you’ll see the results almost immediately.

Grab the Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum for $22, available at Versed!

Oh, and as if that wasn’t captivating enough? Let’s also acknowledge that’s it’s suitable for all skin types. That’s right, from sensitive to oily and everything in between, you name it — this product will work wonders!

Most formulas are specifically crafted for one skin type and one skin type only — which is anything but the case here. This non-irritating formula will deliver traditional retinol results without any of the risks. Plus, it’s working overtime as a nightly treatment too!

Looking for the cherry on top of this skincare treat? It will also reform skin texture, boost collagen and even out our skin tone.

This serum is the savior that will have our skin surviving even the roughest of winters in the smoothest way possible!

Grab the Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum for $22, available at Versed!

Not your style? Check out additional products also available at Versed here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!