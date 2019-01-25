Not to be dramatic, but candles are our everything. They can do so much for us. They can calm us down when we’re stressed, invigorate us when we’re drowsy, or set the mood for a romantic date night, all while looking lovely and lighting up our homes. We want more, more, more! And that’s exactly what we’re going to get. We were already so excited to see a buy two, get two free deal with jar and tumbler candles, but our excitement flew through the roof when we saw this sample set!

Yankee Candle’s 18 Spring Tea Light Sampler is just about the prettiest thing we’ve ever seen, and that’s just the outside packaging! Orange and pink flowers swirl around a light blue background that just screams springtime, even if we’re not quite there yet. But cold and icky weather is an outside thing. Inside, we can keep our homes looking and smelling like the sun in shining 24/7. It only gets better when we open up this sampler set.

See it: Get the 18 Spring Tea Light Sampler from Yankee Candle for just $23! Also buy two jar or tumbler candles and get two free with code SPRINGB from 1/24/19 to 1/27/19! Be sure to have four candles in cart upon checkout for coupon to apply.

No, those aren’t macarons! They fooled Us, too. We can assure candle lovers everywhere that these tea lights will smell much better than they taste! Don’t ask how we know that. Each of the 18 tea light candles has its own spot in the circular box so that we won’t misplace them or make a mess if we’re traveling with the set to gift to a friend for housewarming, for example.

In the middle is a white ceramic tea light candle holder that makes burning our candles actually possible! We like that it’s white so that it won’t take away from the beautiful colors of the candles themselves, which are ordered stunningly in the box.

Let’s get into scents. Each of these scents was carefully chosen to create the ultimate spring set. There are three of each scent. Coconut Beach, the white candle, is a warm coconut scent blended with pineapple and Tahitian vanilla. Light it up and bring the beach home, minus the unwelcome sand that always makes its way into all of our clothes.

Catching Rays, the blue candle, is a mix of sharp orange and golden amber, and it induces “the feeling of being warmed all the way through by a perfect summer sun.” All of our senses are tingling from that poetic description!

Juicy Citrus and Sea Salt, the light yellow candle, won Us over immediately because we just love anything with a sea salt element, and it blends seamlessly here with orange and grapefruit scents. We want this candle burning during all breakfasts and brunches going forward. We wouldn’t hate it during dinner, either!

Lilac Blossoms, the purple candle, explores the floral and botanical side of springtime scents. Lavender joins white and deep purple lilacs to craft a calming candle perfect for late-night relaxation, meditation or anytime we just need a quick breather.

Pink Sands, the pink candle, is like an “exotic island escape” in a candle. Unlike Lilac Blossoms, this scent is a mix of bright citrus, sweet florals and spicy vanilla that awakens and invigorates us. Not in a running around the room in circles kind of way, but in a way that brings a smile to our face.

The last of the scents is Sage and Citrus, which is the green candle. The citrus theme continues, but with a whole new spin on it. This one’s for the earthy fragrance lovers out there, with sage and talc playing with lemon-lime for a harmonious result. Use this candle to stay grounded and refreshed!

If we like a scent so much that we want a bigger size, like a jar or tumbler, we can get it! All of the candles in this sampler are available from Yankee Candle in many forms, including differently shaped and sized candles, wax melts, and MeltCups. The magic of a tea light gift set is that we can try before we commit to anything else! Also we get to try a bunch, which is always better than one!

While we want this set for ourselves, we’re also excited by its gifting possibilities. We already mentioned its brilliance for a housewarming gift, but it would also be a wonderful surprise for birthdays, anniversaries and even February 13, better known as Galentine’s Day! We also love the idea of gifting this to a bridal party, or even to someone “just because.”

It’s about to be springtime all the time with this candle set! And we’re totally finding a way to keep the box even after we get through all of the candles. It’s too pretty to waste!

