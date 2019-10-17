



Skincare is an extremely personal experience! Swoon-worthy couple Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe use it as an opportunity to grow closer to one another. Can anyone think of a better way to unwind after a long, hard day than by sharing all of your thoughts — and skincare products — with your partner? Yep, that sounds pretty magical to Us — and that’s exactly why the longtime duo have made this a daily routine.

In a recent, Go to Bed With Me installment from Harper’s BAZAAR, the two broke down the products that they regularly use. While there is everything from makeup wipes — that Jesse also uses as shoe cleaner— and night creams, there is also one seriously useful tool the two can’t get enough of. Wondering what exactly that might be? According to the couple, it’s this tiny device.

See it: Grab the Nurse Jamie ‘Uplift Body’ Tool for $159, available at Dermstore!

Stars — they’re just like Us! It’s true: they don’t necessarily wake up looking camera-ready. It takes a rigorous beauty routine, one in which includes this Nurse Jamie Uplift Body Tool. This item allows you to painlessly sculpt away at your face. Santana explains that she’s a major fan — and her fiancé, Jesse, also openly (and proudly) admits to “loving this thing.” Now, what’s so special that it’s captivated both parties?

For starters, it includes 48 microscopic massaging stones, all of which provide a soothing and effective experience. When rolling this product on any of the recommended targeted areas — face, neck or chest — Santana explains, “It essentially tightens [your] skin and it’s really cold so it firms it up.” To do so, it turns to a unique dual hexagon Y-shape that’s not just functional but fun to use. So fun, she admits she “put[s] it on Jesse every night, because he loves the process.” Honestly, who wouldn’t?

This tool works wonders! It’s great for anyone who’s looking for a non-invasive anti-ager. Metcalfe add that it also promotes “blood circulation” — which we all know is a key factor for anyone who’s looking to stimulate cell growth, as well as boost skin’s natural radiance. We know, we know … sounds like a miracle worker, doesn’t it? It does, and the reviewers also happen to agree.

One shopper was “pleasantly surprised” when unboxing this tiny tool. The impact on her life? Major! This device worked wonders on her cellulite and without any “creams or [consistent] exercise” nonetheless. Within a “three-week timeframe” she claims to have noticed a significant improvement with “circulation” as well as appearance. She wasn’t alone here either.

Another reviewer said it was the miracle worker when looking for immediate “sciatica relief.” When reaching for this product for a maximum of “ten minutes,” she claims her “nerves, muscles and knees” benefited immensely from it. This body tool is clearly deserving of the high praise it’s been receiving, and the Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe stamp of approval is just the icing on the cake!

