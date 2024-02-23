Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fashion, many of Us are always on the hunt for the unicorn find. You know, the jeans that fit perfectly into your favorite ankle boots without scrunching them up. Maybe it’s the cozy sweater you wear to keep you warm in the office. Sometimes, it’s all about the perfect cardigan you can wear to spruce up an ensemble or add a pop of style to a more laid-back look.

Related: You Won't Believe the Price of This Flattering Boho-Chic Mini Dress When it comes to fashion trends that exist season after season, the boho-chic aesthetic is definitely on the list. From billowing crochet pieces to sleek dresses, the vibe is known for its relaxed and comfy silhouettes. If this look appeals to you, we found a flouncy, boho-inspired dress that works well during any season — […]

If you’re looking for a cozy cardigan sweater you can wear as winter prepares to transition to spring, we’ve got you covered. Zesica is offering 67% off its open-front cardigan, dropping the price from $60 to $20. Talk about an amazing deal!

Get the Zesica Open Front Cardigan for just $20 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

This comfy garment is in the running for the “perfect” sweater, according to Amazon shoppers. It’s a loose-fitting top made from elegant knit fabric with front ribbed trim at the closure. The lightweight fabric is smooth and doesn’t irritate the skin. You’ll be able to wear it comfortably without worrying about itchiness or fabric peeling.

Along with a comfortable fit, this cardigan is ultra-versatile. Rock it with a white tank, jeans and booties for casual slay when you’re hanging out with your gal pals. When you’re forced to spend time in the office, you can style it with a collared blouse and pencil skirt. You can even wear it with cargo pants and a graphic T-shirt for an edgy flair.

Get the Zesica Open Front Cardigan for just $20 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

“Perfect fit, lightweight but still nice and warm and great quality,” one five-star shopper said. “[It] goes well with jeans, leggings, and dresses. I love it so much that I ordered one in another color.”

“[I] love this sweater,” another reviewer wrote before sharing details about how the cardigan arrived. “The vacuum packaging did protect the sweater, but [it] did leave it with a lot of wrinkles. I used a steamer (for clothes) to get the wrinkles out, which worked great. I ended up ordering two more sweaters.”

Treat yourself to the gift of comfort, courtesy of this shopper-approved cardigan. Best of all? You can snag it on sale right now for a whopping 67% off!

See it: Get the Zesica Open Front Cardigan for just $20 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us