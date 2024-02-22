Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fashion trends that exist season after season, the boho-chic aesthetic is definitely on the list. From billowing crochet pieces to sleek dresses, the vibe is known for its relaxed and comfy silhouettes. If this look appeals to you, we found a flouncy, boho-inspired dress that works well during any season — and it’s somehow only $18 at Walmart. Hurry and add it to cart before your size sells out!

Related: 17 Chic Winter Dresses That Will Keep You Warm This Holiday Season Season’s greetings! We’re officially less than two weeks away from the winter solstice. It’s time to pull out your comfiest fabrics, because cold weather is approaching! From sweater tights to insulated outerwear, you can’t go wrong with adding plush fabrics to your wardrobe to ensure that you stay warm no matter how frigid the weather […]

This Time and Tru Women’s drawstring mini dress with long sleeves is an easy option for days you want to make a statement (without exerting too much extra effort). It features a 100% rayon fabrication for a sturdy and breezy feel, and also comes with bustling long sleeves and side pockets for convenient storage.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Drawstring Mini Dress with Long Sleeves for $18 at Walmart!

When it comes to effortless warm-weather styling, you can’t go wrong with this glamorous garment. What you can do, however, is pair this pick with cute booties or a pump for an elevated moment. Alternatively, you can rock this option with sneakers and a denim jacket for a minimal and comfy vibe. Further, this dress comes in four colors and has an XS to XXXL size range to suit a variety of aspiring fashionistas!

While reviewing and raving about this functional dress, one savvy shopper gushed, “This dress fits well and is flattering. I got my true size large (12-14), and there is plenty of room at the elastic waist, plus there is a drawstring to help adjust it. It has pockets, too! If you are an apple shape, don’t worry — this looks good.”

Another Walmart shopper noted, “One can’t go wrong with Time and True. Another winner in stylish chic. Great for Spring. I look for comfort %26 style, and this is just what I like.”

A flirty, flowy frock is a must during the spring and summer months. You likely already have a few go-to options in your arsenal, but this gem makes for an affordable, stylish option you can count on time and time again. No one will believe you picked it up at Walmart for under $20!

See it: Get the Time and Tru Women’s Drawstring Mini Dress with Long Sleeves for $18 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Time and Tru here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us