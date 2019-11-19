That’s it. We’re done this time. We really mean it — and we won’t go back on our word. It’s just not worth it anymore. Oh, what are we talking about, exactly? Wearing painful and uncomfortable high heels, of course!

Heels are pretty and all, but that’s often where the compliments end. Shoes shouldn’t be dangerous — only dangerously stylish! That’s why instead of wasting our money on a pair of stilettos we can’t wear out without an entire box of bandages in our bag, we’re opting for something better. High heels? No. High-tops? Oh, yes!

Get the CATIBA High sneaker for just $179 at Cariuma! Use code EXPRESS for free US Express Shipping!

This is not your normal, everyday sneaker. Its quality is through the roof and “its comfort level is at 200%.” Reviewers are calling it “an instant favorite” that they “couldn’t be happier with.” They say it’s “hard to beat” in every aspect, noting that it offers “true comfort.” The CATIBA High is so undeniably perfect that one shopper even said they wanted the white version for their wedding!

These high-tops have a full-grain, premium leather upper with a logo detail at the sides. The lining of the collar is leather as well, because if Cariuma is going to do high-tops, it’s going to do them right. The brand also does everything with sustainability in mind — reusing and treating 100% of the water used in the leather process!

Get the CATIBA High sneaker for just $179 at Cariuma! Use code EXPRESS for free US Express Shipping!

Inside these shoes is a breathable cotton lining and Cariuma’s signature removable insole. This hybrid insole is a combination of lightweight memory foam and vegetable-tanned leather, molding to your feet for a fit that only gets better and better with each wear. Back on the outside is a fully-stitched white outsole with 100% slip-resistant, durable rubber, so when we say these will get better with each wear, we’re talking, like, a lot of wears!

These shoes are currently available in three colors that you can wear every single day. There’s White, White/Black, which has a black logo detail on a white upper, and Black. A few sizes are starting to go, so pick your favorite and grab it! Grabbing these as a gift for someone else instead? Grab their favorite shade and rest easy, because Cariuma offers complimentary gift packaging!

As if having these sneakers shipped to us wasn’t exciting enough, knowing that they’re coming in recycled packaging and that the transportation process is 100% carbon neutral just makes us smile that much wider. We just cannot wait to show these shoes off, and our feet cannot wait to wear them. Bye, heels! It was nice knowing you…not.

Get the CATIBA High sneaker for just $179 at Cariuma! Use code EXPRESS for free US Express Shipping!

Not your style? Check out more eco-friendly sneakers available at Cariuma here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!