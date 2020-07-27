Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fun fact: Cariuma makes some of the most comfortable and stylish sneakers around. Not only do they look great with just about everything, the company prides itself on being as sustainable as possible when it comes to the materials and construction of their shoes. They even note that when you buy just one pair of their seriously popular sneakers, two trees get planted!

And now, the company has launched their second sneaker collaboration with Pantone, the world’s most influential and renowned authority on colors. Their previous collection completely sold out, so we can’t wait to get our hands on Cariuma’s latest kicks in brand new shades that are gorgeous for the fall!

This new fall collection has five colorways that are absolutely on point for the season. Choices include their burnt orange Picante, a dark grey shade that they’ve dubbed Bungee Cord, a creamy Snow White color, the bright Blueprint shade and their deep navy Moonless Night hue. Each pair of sneakers has Pantone’s logo printed on the side of the shoe to round off the look!

These colors were inspired by the natural beauty that autumn brings. The orange hue immediately reminds Us of fall foliage, and each of the neutral tones emulate the coziness of the cooler months. It’s all about ditching your cold brew for pumpkin spice lattes and curling up on the couch with fuzzy blankets, after all. The summer is still here in full-force and we’re certainly enjoying it, but this new Cariuma collection is definitely getting us excited for what’s to come!

Cariuma and Pantone have made this collaboration available in two of their most popular sneaker styles: their OCA Low and their OCA High shoes. We’re huge fans of their low option, and shoppers seriously can’t get enough of them! As mentioned, Cariuma is known for their sustainable model and top-notch craftsmanship. They utilize raw materials in a way that no other sneaker company does, because it’s completely unique to the Cariuma brand. These shoes are also beyond supportive — each pair has a specialized cork sole that’s made for comfortable wear.

Shoppers that were in the market for an alternative sneaker found what they were looking for with Cariuma. These shoes are stylish, comfy and you can feel good about buying them! If you’re looking to be a more socially conscious shopper, Cariuma is a great place to start. Best of all, you’re just in time to pick up a pair of limited edition sneakers for the fall while they’re still in stock!

