Looking for the Ultimate Staple White Sneaker? Cariuma Has You Covered

Having staples in your closet is beyond important, but don’t neglect footwear. You also need a few pairs of essential shoes to go with those pieces, after all! Included in that list? A pair of white sneakers, of course. If you love casual footwear, this is a must — but finding the right sneakers that work for you can be tricky.

We’re not saying that there aren’t plenty of white kicks on the market, but with so many options, how can you be sure that you’re choosing the right ones? Allow Us to introduce you to your new favorite shoes — this pair of sneakers from Cariuma is one of our top picks! They’re super simple, sleek and stylish. And as an added bonus, the shoes are sustainably-made — so you can feel good about your purchase!

Get the OCA Low Off-White Canvas sneakers with free shipping for $79 at Cariuma!

Here’s the thing: These shoes are an instant classic. We’re obsessed with their pared-down aesthetic, as it makes them incredibly versatile! They’re made from a fabric canvas material with supportive insoles inside and a low heel that’s about an inch high. These sneakers have gained some serious popularity, and there are numerous colors available — but if you’re only picking up one pair, the off-white may be the way to go.

These shoes are a fan-favorite because of their look and comfort, but the way they’re produced is also a major draw for sustainable shoppers. Every material that’s been gathered to make these shoes has been ethically sourced to cause as little harm to the environment as possible. Quite frankly, this information makes buying these shoes that much more enjoyable, and the style payoff they provide is bar none!

These sneakers are the ultimate staple shoe for casual days — you can team them with leggings, jeans or even dresses! The white pair comes with a coordinating pair of white laces, but you can also make them your own by picking up different shades to add pops of color. You can find a ton of white sneakers that have trendy features, but you won’t find a more timeless pair than these beauties. To say that we’re obsessed is an understatement — these sneakers are going to be worn on rotation for years to come! When you need one last upgrade to take your ensemble to the next level, these sneakers will always be reliable. Sneaker styles may come and go, but a staple is forever — and that’s what Cariuma does best.

