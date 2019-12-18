



With the holidays right around the corner, the one thing that’s on everyone’s minds? A fresh start. The second the new decade rolls around, we’re committed to hitting the gym and taking self-care to the next level. The key to keeping ourselves happy and rested is comfort.

With that in mind, let’s stop being afraid of the splurge and finally make that investment. We’ve been eyeing this piece for ages — and now it’s right here (not to mention on sale)!

Grab the Charter Club Cashmere Thermal Hoodie Sweater, Regular & Petite Sizes, Created For Macy’s (originally $199) now with prices starting at just $90, available at Macy’s!

The Charter Club Cashmere Thermal Hoodie Sweater is the ultimate in luxury, and we all deserve to treat ourselves. Luckily, the reviewers agree! One shopper said it’s the perfect piece to “wear instead of a sweatshirt,” and so many of them couldn’t get over how “great” this “casual hoodie” is.

This hoodie is top-notch compared to what’s out there. In terms of available color options, there is Arielle Blue Heather, Mid Grey Heather and Blush Rush Heather, which quickly became the fan favorite. So many proud owners couldn’t get over the “pale pink shade” and felt it was far more wearable than they initially thought.

Charter Club Cashmere Thermal Hoodie Sweater

After just a few days lounging in style, multiple shoppers “went back to pick up the other two.” Now that’s good word of mouth!

The cozy-thermal cashmere is incredibly soft and comfortable. After all, it is cashmere — so you know this isn’t your average hoodie. For last-minute gifting or a special treat, this is an essential. The fact that multiple reviewers claimed they want to “wrap themselves up in it” is only confirmation that the hoodie is pure magic. This is holiday goals right here!

Not your style? Check out additional Charter Club items, more sweaters and women’s select clothing styles on sale also available at Macy’s here!

