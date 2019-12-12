



The one item everyone loves? A blanket. It’s a prized possession that’s nearly impossible to leave each and every day. After all, it’s so comfortable — it feels like there’s nothing softer in the whole entire world!

Inevitably, we must get out of bed and carry on with our days — leaving our beloved blankets behind. The good news? We found the solution for this separation anxiety. That would be a sweater shawl, and with the holiday season in full-force, we think this one is the perfect gift to give. Oh, and did we mention you should probably buy it for yourself as well?

Grab the Charter Club Striped Cashmere Wrap, Created For Macy’s (originally $189), now with prices starting at just $65, available at Macy’s!

The Charter Club Striped Cashmere Wrap is the wearable blanket that everyone will want to wrap themselves up in. According to a slew of reviewers, this piece totally upgraded their wardrobes! So many proud owners couldn’t get over how “soft” this “luxurious wrap” was.

Shoppers can’t stop raving about this wrap and how “beautiful” and “well-made” it appeared as soon as they opened the package, and we can’t blame them. This shawl is available in two different colors — a classic black combo and a heather camel combo, and they’re both gorgeous. We love how seamlessly either will pair with anything from a T-shirt and jeans to formal pants and blazers. Plus, we can even store it on our desk chairs to throw on wherever the office is frigid! How fantastic is that?

This wrap is crafted from a cashmere blend that’s soft-to-touch and impossible to resist. One crafty reviewer went ahead and used this wrap for “double-duty,” and utilized it as a scarf on some days. Smart thinking, right? We think so — and so do a handful of others who also mentioned they discovered the same solution.

Another reviewer loved how “warm” this wrap kept her! It was perfect during the “chillier days” when her normal outer-layer wasn’t cutting it. All she had to do was immerse herself in this perfect piece and suddenly she was “toasty!”

The handkerchief draping looked flawless and flattering and was anything but frumpy! With such an outstanding sale price, this cashmere wrap is the gifting option you won’t be able to resist buying for yourself!

Not your style? Check out additional Charter Club items, more sweaters and women’s clothing items on sale also available at Macy’s here!

