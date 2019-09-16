



When it comes to our wardrobe, it doesn’t get any more lavish than high-quality cashmere. We firmly believe that everyone needs at least one staple sweater in their wardrobe made of the ultra-cozy, ultra-soft material. Many of us don’t have one, though, due to a variety of factors. First, cashmere can be expensive! And second, the high price tag is never worth it if the sweater ends up being itchy, uncomfortable or poorly constructed. But what if we could score our very own high-quality cashmere sweater for less than $100? What about less than $85, even?

That “what if” is about to become a “we can.” We found the perfect cashmere sweater, and we’re not basing that solely on looks alone. Everything about it is flawless, including the fact that we can now get an extra 30% off with a special code, bringing the entire discount up to 40% off! That’s nearly $60 we’re saving — assuming we act quickly enough!

See it: Get the Charter Club Crew Neck Cashmere Sweater (originally $139) for just $83 with code VIP! Offer ends September 22, 2019.

We’re not the only ones with heart eyes for this Charter Club sweater. Just about 1,000 reviewers feel exactly the same way, bursting with amazing things to say! They describe the cashmere as “plush and warm,” saying that it “feels so luxurious,” and are all in agreement that the material is “timeless,” as is this sweater’s silhouette. That must be why so many are calling it a “staple” for their fall and winter ensembles! That, on top of the fact that it’s “very flattering,” “beautifully made” and comes in so many colors that are simply “divine.” One shopper summed it up succinctly as an “exceptional purchase,” and we have to agree. Buyer’s remorse? Not a chance! Never heard of it!

This sweater captures the mindset of “basic is better” and proves exactly why, from its crew neckline down to its ribbed cuffs and hem. This is a good time to mention how much we love this ribbed hem, since it offers even more versatility to an already extremely versatile piece. We can wear it as is or tuck it underneath the sweater for a slightly cropped look, which may be preferable with high-waisted skinny jeans, for example!

Along with the cashmere material being crazy soft, it’s also lightweight, so we can stay warm without feeling like we’re carrying around a weighted blanket on our torso all day. It’s breathable, so we won’t start sweating the moment we slip it on, and it has a relaxed fit, so it won’t cling to our skin. Plus, it’s thin enough that many shoppers even like to wear it tucked into all different types of bottoms!

With 24 colors currently available, this sweater is almost too easy to style. We can wear it casually, professionally or even as part of a night-out outfit! Try layering it over a collared top and straight slacks, or chill out at home with some leggings and fuzzy slippers. Try tucking it into a metallic midiskirt and strapping on a pair of heels for date night, too! The possibilities go on and on. Most colors even come with petite sizing options! Obsessed!

