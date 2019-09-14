



Leggings are so great in so many ways. They’re super comfortable, they’re soft, they’re stretchy, they flatter us, they elongate us and they motivate us to get fit. But there is just one thing missing. One thing that would take them from our favorite to unbeatable: pockets, of course!

A pair of leggings with pockets would be the dream, and guess what? That dream is now reality! These pocketed leggings aren’t only super affordable, but they’re fan favorites with over 12,000 reviews on Amazon!

See it: Get the Leggings Depot High-Waisted Leggings starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are comparing these leggings to their own personal angels, saying that they must have descended straight from heaven because there’s no other explanation for how they can be this amazing. They say they’re the softest leggings they’ve ever owned, and keep them cool in the heat and warm in the cold. On top of that? They’re crazy high quality without the price tag that usually comes with high quality. Some leggings cost upwards of $100, but these start at just $8. No wonder reviewer after reviewer is saying they keep going back for more colors!

These leggings are made from a buttery-smooth fabric that stretches in every direction, allowing Us ultimate comfort and movement, whether we’re killing it in a kickboxing class, practicing a new yoga pose or marathoning our favorite show on the couch. They’re opaque too, so we don’t need to worry about them suddenly becoming sheer every time we squat or stretch!

These leggings have a high waistband that flatters, tucks us in and won’t fall down — no sagging here! These leggings will maintain their shape not only throughout workouts, but after multiple washes too!

We may not be mathematicians, but if we had to estimate, we’d say there are about a billion colors available of these leggings, some with pockets and some without, so we can take our pick. There are also packs of three or five available if we want to stock up immediately! Whether we’re into dark shades like black or burgundy, or more into pastels like lilac, or even neons, we’re bound to find multiple colors that suit our fancy!

Isn’t it so annoying when you buy a pair of leggings in what you think is your size, but they end up being inexplicably tight or loose? That’s not going to be an issue with these leggings. Many come with “one size” options, including plus sizes, so we won’t need to play any guessing games to try and find our perfect fit!

So, what will you put into the pockets of your brand new leggings? We’re obviously going to put our phone in ours, but also it’s convenient for things like keys, earbuds or even gum, for example. Our hands always work too if we’re looking to strike a pose! And trust Us, these leggings will make you want to, because they’ll just look that good on you!

