We’re officially in the golden years of comfortable fashion, and that includes office attire. Quite frankly, it’s a fashion revolution of sorts. Everyone has found ways to make the classics more bearable to wear for eight hours (or more) — dress pants have gotten looser and more elastic, high heels have turned to flat shoes and stiff dresses have turned to tops and pants.

Another trend: We are moving away from the idea that our work and personal life uniforms have to be completely separate. We now shop for items that can serve both in one way or another, ideal for maximizing closet space, saving a few (many) bucks and living a more minimalist lifestyle.

While searching for office attire that can be a trendy day or night-out outfit, we came across this treasure. With over 14,000 five-star reviews, this blazer is the number one best seller in the Women’s Blazers and Suit Jackets category on Amazon. It exudes class in a subtle, understated way, making it an ultra-versatile jacket. Whether you’re commuting to work, walking around downtown, attending a birthday party or grabbing a coffee with a friend, you’ll look and feel put together.

This blazer is lined and offers a single front button closure, a lapel collar plus two flap pockets. A soft and stretchy blend of rayon, spandex and polyester will keep you warm without weighing you down, so you can rock this jacket all year long! During this time of year, we love the look of a blazer with heeled boots, dark pants, a white V-neck T-shirt and a puffer or trench coat. It’s the dreamiest addition to any casual outfit in need of a touch of sophistication!

For the office, you can nail the professional aesthetic when you wear this garment with dress pants, a designer bag, a blouse, short heels and layered gold jewelry. It has a slim-fit design, so you can wear it with any tank, top or sweater that fits on the tighter side. You’ll be the most stylish gal at the staff meeting!

At the moment, you can pick up this blazer in 24 different colors, some more neutral than others. (The neutral hues are particularly easy to style.) But whichever you choose can be teamed with a white top, so no need to ponder a new work outfit any longer!

When caring for this jacket, be sure to machine wash with cold water and hang to dry. Machine drying or bleaching can ruin your precious new blazer, so just be mindful in order to get the most wear as possible!

