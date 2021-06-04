Catt Sadler’s White Crop Top Just Gave Us Major Summer Style Inspo

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Instagram is one of the best places to browse when you need some fashion inspiration to upgrade your wardrobe. Sure, we don’t always buy the exact same pieces we see in our feed — but we always take style pointers from our favorite stars and then find our own versions of the looks we love!

Now that the summer is officially upon Us, we’re crushing on all of the crisp white clothing we’ve been seeing, including an adorable top that Catt Sadler was wearing in one of her latest selfies. While we couldn’t locate her Zara top to purchase, its look was straightforward enough that we could track down an affordable look-alike on Amazon!

Get the TOB Women’s Sexy Summer Basic Sleeveless Stretch Outfit Crop Tank Top for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2021, but are subject to change.



Both Sadler’s top and our pick have textured details along the bust, which is far more elevated than your typical crop top. But that doesn’t mean it skimps in the comfort department — in fact, the Amazon find is made from a soft and stretchy material that shoppers are loving! You can wear it with tons of different bottoms and dress it up or down in a snap. Team it with high-waisted denim cutoffs during the day and an adorable mini skirt for a night out!

Get the TOB Women’s Sexy Summer Basic Sleeveless Stretch Outfit Crop Tank Top for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

White is an amazing color to wear in the summer, and if you want to truly emulate Sadler’s look, scoop up this hue immediately. If you’re in the market for a more year-round moment, the crop top is also available in a slew of other shades. If we had to narrow it down, we’d suggest picking it up in black for maximum versatility points — or going bold and buying the neon green! Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the flattering look and cut of this top, and they say that you shouldn’t hesitate to snag it. What are you waiting for?

See it: Get the TOB Women’s Sexy Summer Basic Sleeveless Stretch Outfit Crop Tank Top for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from TOB and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!