This One-Piece Bustier Swimsuit Has the Most Expertly Placed Ruching

We have all experienced body confidence issues at one point or another, and those feelings often come up during the summer. The thought of stripping down into a bathing suit when you’re not feeling like your most fabulous self can be intimidating, but we’re not letting that stop Us from hitting the pool or the beach!

You don’t have to stress about about your style when your swimwear collection includes this piece from Ekouaer! It has an amazing ruched, vintage-inspired design that thousands of Amazon shoppers claim provides the most flattering look!

Get the Ekouaer Women’s One Piece Vintage Pin up Tummy Control Shirred Bathing Suit for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Reviewers are saying that they have indisputably hit the “jackpot” with this swimsuit! The ruching is expertly placed in all of the right spots, which can give you a slimming silhouette if that’s what you’re interested in. The ruching is concentrated in the tummy area, and it’s curved in an hourglass shape that will complement any shape. Other bathing suits with ruching are also slimming, but we truly appreciate the thought that went into the design of this one-piece!

In addition, we have to shout out the retro aesthetic of this bathing suit! The top has twist-style ruching that reminds Us of a bustier, and we adore the adjustable straps that create a perfect fit. This is a timeless swimsuit that will always look stylish and chic. You can pick it up in a slew of great solid colors and fun prints as well. If you’ve been looking for a swimsuit that will make you feel like the most confident person in the world (or at least on the boardwalk), this is the one. Shoppers exclaim that what you get for the affordable price is absolutely astonishing!

