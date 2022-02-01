Nordstrom Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum Gives Them a ‘Pure Glow’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the most common causes of aging that many of Us experience is the loss of collagen over time. Luckily, you can counteract this by using collagen-infused products — but that doesn’t mean it’s only ingredient that you can incorporate to help improve or prevent signs of aging. Skincare companies are constantly discovering and developing new formulas for serums and treatments to help with fine lines and wrinkles, and Caudalie’s latest line might be a a complete game-changer!

The newest series of anti-aging products all contain patented Resveratrol, which is a naturally-derived ingredient that may help lift your skin and give it a firmer appearance. There are a handful of items in the drop, but Nordstrom shoppers say that if you can only test out one, the Instant Firming Serum is the product to try!

Get the CAUDALÍE Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum with free shipping for $79 at Nordstrom!

This serum is oil-free, lightweight and super gentle on the skin. The star of the show is Resveratrol, which is essentially a vine antioxidant that’s proven to help give your skin the youthful radiance you’re likely craving. To help boost the anti-aging properties, this serum also includes hyaluronic acid to provide your skin with intense hydration and peptides to help smooth out facial contours.

Many of the products that incorporate collagen in their formula source it from animals, which can be too harsh for certain skin types. If you want a gentler products that have the same anti-aging benefits as topical collagen treatments, this serum might become a holy grail pick for you. Shoppers say that they’re thrilled to discover a vegan, cruelty-free collagen alternative that actually gets the job done!

Reviewers also claim that they have seen significant reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in as little as one week! It doesn’t just give their skin a more youthful look, it also has resulted in a “pure glow” radiance to their overall complexion. Because this serum is vegan and gentle, you can use it twice a day — in the morning and at night — to get the best possible results. Apply a pump or two all over your face, neck and décolletage after cleansing, and you’re good to go! Ecstatic fans love how lightweight and non-greasy it feels thanks to the oil-free formula, and comfortably note it’s the “best investment” they have made recently. Skincare goals!

