8 CBD Alternatives From Amazon for Pain Relief, Skincare and More!





CBD has seriously taken off over the past year as a stress-relieving savior, also acting as an alternative to anything from pain relief medication to skincare. It may be non-psychoactive, but it’s still unfamiliar territory for many of us, and it’s not even accessible to everyone since it’s not sold (or legal) everywhere!

Whether we’re hesitant about buying CBD, can’t buy it where we live or its effects on us haven’t been what we’d hoped for, don’t worry — because there are alternatives to this alternative! The best part? We don’t have to go to a pharmacy to pick them up. Amazon will ship them straight to us. Don’t know where to start? Here are eight that may change your life!

Best for Pain Management

Why we like it: This cream claims to target the root of our pain rather than just act as a temporary bandage on top of it. Plus, unlike CBD, the smell is almost undetectable!

What reviewers say: Hundreds of reviewers are calling this product miraculous, loving how they can finally ditch their heavy-duty, prescription painkillers!

Stars: 4.8 out of 5

See it: Get the Penetrex Cream starting at just $98 with free shipping at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Best for Anti-Aging

Why we like it: This face and body cream is full of natural ingredients and antioxidants to keep our skin moisturized, protected, plump and evened out. Plus, with turmeric and vitamin C as the main ingredients, how could we go wrong?

What reviewers say: Shoppers say this cream has majorly boosted their confidence, calling it the gold standard for anti-aging moisturizers. They also say it absorbs beautifully!

Stars: 4.5 out of 5

See it: Get the Medix 5.5 Vitamin C Cream w/Turmeric starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Best for Muscle Recovery

Why we like it: This cream contains emu oil, which may deeply penetrate the skin to relieve not only muscle pain, but joint pain too. It also claims to be amazing for dry and damaged skin!

What reviewers say: This product has competitive body builders singing its praises. They say it’s unbelievable and provides almost instant relief!

Stars: 4.3 out of 5

See it: Get the Blue Emu Original Analgesic Cream (originally $34) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Best for Neuropathy

Why we like it: Our feet take us everywhere. Neuropathy, however, causes pain and weakness in the feet, sometimes rendering us immobile. This cream claims to ease that pain and weakness, even for those with diabetes!

What reviewers say: Shoppers say this provides such amazing relief for their legs and feet, even when CBD products never could. Some even reported that one application provided relief for days!

Stars: 4.1 out of 5

See it: Get the Nuturna Neuropathy Pain Relief Cream for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Best for Nerve Support

Why we like it: This is an herbal, liquid formula infused with vitamins and fatty acids to “encourage blood flow and help minimize discomfort.” It also claims to absorb twice as well as tablets or capsules!

What reviewers say: The better question would be, “What aren’t reviewers saying?” They can’t stop gushing over this supplement, saying how it’s made their unbearable pain practically vanish within days!

Stars: 3.9 out of 5

See it: Get the Rejuvica Health Nervestra Nerve Health Support Supplement for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Best for Topical Numbing

Why we love it: If we needed pain relief fast, this is what we would reach for. We’re also obsessed with the fact that it’s water-based and non-sticky or greasy!

What reviewers say: Shoppers say this is a must-have for getting waxed or even tattooed comfortably. That goes for getting tattoos removed too!

Stars: 3.8 out of 5

See it: Get the Ebanel 5% Lidocaine Topical Numbing Cream for Painkilling for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Best for Arthritis

Why we love it: This cream is rich in anti-inflammatory ingredients, and it earns extra points from Us for being totally cruelty-free!

What reviewers say: Shoppers are beyond impressed by this cream, whether it be for relieving symptoms of arthritis or even pain from a rolled ankle!

Stars: 4.4 out of 5

See it: Get the Everyday Medical Turmeric Pain Relief Cream for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Best for Eczema, Psoriasis and Rosacea

Why we love it: This lightweight healing cream is made with soothing essential oils and moisturizing shea butter to soothe and protect skin. Say goodbye to rashes, calluses and itching!

What reviewers say: This cream has not only calmed and softened nearly 2,000 shoppers’ skin, but they say it’s even reduced their wrinkles. How soon can we get one in our hands?

Stars: 4.4 out of 5

See it: Get the Thena Healing Cream for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

