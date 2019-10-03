



We’re sure that you’ve heard the famous Coco Chanel quote — “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” Well, the same goes for when we change our hair color too! A new hair vibe can totally transform how we view ourselves, and in turn seriously boost our confidence. Changing up our hair is one of the best ways to make Us feel like we’re getting a new lease on life.

But there is one big hurdle that we need to jump over when it comes to switching up our ‘do, and that’s dealing with the fact that it’s going to look different and we never exactly know what to expect. Sure, we can use apps on our phone that alter our hair cuts and colors to give Us an idea of what we might look like, but that can be totally different from what we actually see once the process is over. This can be difficult to grapple with, which is why we were so excited when we found this temporary hair dye that you don’t have to fully commit to!

See it: Get the Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash Color Depositing Shampoo for prices starting at just $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

If you’re craving a hair transformation and are feeling especially wild and adventurous, but don’t feel like committing to a new color for 6 weeks or more, then these Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash color depositing shampoos might just be made for you! The shampoos deposit a dose of temporary color to your hair that slowly fades after a couple of washes. This product is perfect for anyone that’s terrified of significant long-lasting change, or for the hair color commitment-phobe!

There are 10 incredible colors to choose from, all of which are definitely bold and way out there. You can go for the bold Extreme Purple color, the adorable Pastel Light Pink color or the edgy Extreme Silver color. No matter which you choose, it’s sure to make a statement. These dyes are for the adventurous type, but what makes them so great is that they fade in such a way that the color can transform to create a completely different look than the one after the first initial shampoo. Use whatever shade you choose as a shampoo on a semi regular basis to keep the color bright, or let it fade to give hair a dusty and subtler hue.

Shoppers are living for this product and how it has made their hair bold, bright and beautiful. They love that this color depositing shampoo does the same vivid job that any hair dye does, but without the damaging aftereffects. They also love that they don’t have to commit to whatever color they choose and can change it up whenever they want. No wonder one shopper has called the Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash a total “game changer” of a product. Our only problem with this shampoo? We honestly don’t know which color to choose!

