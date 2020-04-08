3 CBD Lip Saviors You Need for the Perfect, Chap-Free Pout

Our lips have a mind of their own lately. Maybe it’s because we’re still sort of in that transitional phase between seasons, but they just can’t seem to get it together. Like, they literally cannot — they keep cracking open and apart! We’re so used to swiping on our usual balms to try to alleviate the dryness and pain, but it’s truly a fruitless habit — regardless of any cherry or strawberry flavoring!

There is one thing our usual balms and glosses have been missing though, and that’s CBD. It’s an ingredient taking the world by storm, and rightfully so, because of its many, many benefits. Sure, CBD oils and lotions are great, but have you ever tried a CBD lip product? It not, your world is about to be changed. We’ve picked out three of our very favorites below for you to check out, and you may even find yourself wanting all three!

Winky Lux Glazed and Infused CBD Lip Gloss

It’s lip care, it’s makeup and it’s 100% fabulous. This gloss, which is available in four shades, has a “prismatic” shine that leaves lips looking plump without any of the stickiness. It’s infused with 50mg of CBD, along with nourishing argan oil and anti-inflammatory avocado oil — plus more! Shoppers say their lips have “never felt so smooth and hydrated” as they do with this gloss, and we need some of that in our lives!

Get the Glazed and Infused CBD Lip Gloss for just $27 at Winky Lux!

Vertly CBD Infused Lip Balm

More into balms than glosses, or don’t want to waste your gloss while sleeping? This rosy lip balm is just the thing. The shea and cacao butter feel like soft velvet, and the 25mg of CBD is ready to turn a painful smile into a comfortable, gorgeous grin. This cruelty-free pick is a favorite among reviewers who say their lips “stay moisturized all day” when they apply it in the morning!

Get the Vertly CBD Infused Lip Balm for just $22 at Credo Beauty!

CBDistillery CBD Lip Balm

If you’re someone who doesn’t want even a hint of tint on your lips, this balm stick is your best bet. It’s a great gift for anyone too! Its spearmint flavor is a refreshing wake-up for the chapped skin on your lips, and the 25mg of CBD is there to soothe, smooth and hydrate. Bonus points? This balm is even on sale!

Get the CBD Lip Balm (originally $9) for just $6 at CBDistillery!

