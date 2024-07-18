Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Day has officially drawn to a close this year, but a few hot deals still remain! Here at Us, we were pleased to open up Amazon today and see that these classic, celeb-loved Levi’s shorts are still on a major sale! So just in case you missed Prime Day, you can still get the style for 44% off while the sale still lasts!

There are few things that have been worn in Hollywood as many times as the Levi’s 501 Original shorts. The Adidas Sambas are getting up there, but these remain a classic in the summer wardrobes of many of our favorite celebs such as Kristen Stewart and Sydney Sweeney. Want to give them a try for yourself? Shop them now while they’re still just $34.

Get the Levi’s 501 Original Short (Originally $60) on sale for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

We have to assume that the many celebrities who keep reaching for these shorts love them for both their style and comfort. They come in a large array of washes, colors and even styles to choose from, whether you like some extra distressing or none at all. They’re also made of 99% cotton and 1% elastane, making them soft and breathable, with a little bit of stretch.

The love for the shorts goes far beyond just Hollywood though. They’re the number one bestseller on Amazon in women’s shorts and have been bought at least 3,000 times in the last month. Shoppers are also raving about them, with over 19,300 five-star ratings to date.

These shorts are incredibly comfortable. The denim has just the right amount of stretch, which allows for ease of movement without sacrificing the classic denim feel.

One of those shoppers called the design of the shorts “spot on,” saying it “accentuates the waist and provides a flattering silhouette.”

“If you’re looking for a pair of denim shorts that are comfortable, stylish, and have that classic Levi’s quality, look no further than the Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts,” they said.

With such a big Hollywood backing, it’s a shock that these shorts still remain at an affordable price point. What’s even more surprising is that they’re still up for grabs at a Prime Day discount. Get them while they’re still only $34.

Explore more from Levi's here and more shorts here! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

