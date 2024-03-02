Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Rompers and suits are some of the versatile types of outfits you’ll ever find. They fit like pants and shorts, but with a shirt attached to them? Yeah, it’s a little wacky, but once you wear one (or a boilersuit, as this one is called), you know exactly why it feels so good to slip on and wear when you don’t want to try to figure out what your outfit for the day will be.

Related: 17 Tummy Control Rompers for a Summer Confidence Boost These rompers are perfect for summer and have design features which are slimming and give you some tummy control — details

The Celebrity Pink Roll Cuff Short Boilersuit is an appropriately sunny look that has tiny, fun little pastel flowers all over it. It’s like the most delicate sheet you’ve ever seen, with bright silver snaps for buttons and a relaxed collar at the top.

Get the Celebrity Pink Roll Cuff Short Boilersuit for just $25 at Walmart!

This white floral look is super soft printed twill and it comes in a wide variety of colors. Instead of covering your entire leg, it’s cut off at the knee with an elastic waistband for a better-fitting cut. Plus, perhaps the best thing of all about this romper is that it’s just $25!

Get the Celebrity Pink Roll Cuff Short Boilersuit for just $25 at Walmart!

This is the type of outfit you start to live in once the weather gets warmer. Everyone needs their own “go-to” outfit for warm weather, and this one is well worth nabbing. It’s less than breakfast out at your favorite little nook. And if you know yourself as well as we know ourselves, you’re gonna take one look at it when it arrives and know it’s time to live in it for the rest of the season.

Get the Celebrity Pink Roll Cuff Short Boilersuit for just $25 at Walmart!

So, it’s time once more to nab yours from Walmart before it goes out of stock. The floral print couldn’t look any more perfect or breezy for the sunny, warm parts of 2024, and it’ll make for the perfect “going out” look that you don’t even have to think about. Just throw it on and go! That’s the kind of energy we’re trying to have in 2024. Why not pick one up for yourself?

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us