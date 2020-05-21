This Cup and Brush Set Is a Must for Smoothing Out Stubborn Cellulite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If it’s summer and you have a body, then you have a summer body. It’s as simple as that, and you should be proud of it no matter what. Does that mean you wouldn’t prefer a different look though? Not necessarily. Take cellulite, for example. Pretty much everyone has it — even supermodels — so it’s nothing to be ashamed of, but that doesn’t mean you have to pretend you’re in love with it when you’re not. And hey, if getting rid of it also means relaxing your muscles and feeling like your best self, then why not?

There are plenty of wannabe anti-cellulite creams out there, plus sketchy treatments we wouldn’t recommend, but there are legitimate options available as well — and you don’t need to pay thousands of dollars to take advantage of them. You don’t even need to spend $25. You don’t even need to leave the house — not with this incredible set!

Get the New Body Life Anti-Cellulite Cups With Cellulite Massager for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

This set comes with two silicone cups — one large and one small — as well as a massaging brush. Silicone cups are favorites for flushing away toxins and smoothing out the skin, and plenty of athletes also love them for relaxing their muscles. They are often preferred over glass, as well, since they require no heat to create suction. These are hypoallergenic too, so they are a favorite of those with sensitive skin!

So, how exactly does cupping work? It’s not rocket science, so don’t worry about having to study up. First, just make sure you’re not starting with dry skin. Use cream or oil, or try it out in the shower with the water running down your skin. Gently squeeze the cup, or squeeze it a little more once you’re used to it, and simply place the opening on the skin, letting go so it can lock on!

Get the New Body Life Anti-Cellulite Cups With Cellulite Massager for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Try this on your back, arms, booty, legs or waist — wherever you need. You can then glide the cups up across the targeted area or leave them in place for a few minutes at a time. Remove and see how you feel!

When used in conjunction with the included silicone body brush, you may see even deeper and faster improvement — noticeably smoother skin in just weeks, happy muscles and a happier you!

Get the New Body Life Anti-Cellulite Cups With Cellulite Massager for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more anti-cellulite products here and shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!