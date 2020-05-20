How to Stop Stress Eating and Develop Happy, Healthy Habits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stress eating is something we have all partaken in. When dealing with direct pressure or even overarching anxiety, sometimes the fastest form of emotional relief comes in the form of unhealthy comfort food. That relief, however, is fleeting. It’s a temporary solution that ultimately often leaves us feeling worse afterward.

Stress eating is tricky. It’s not just something we can stop with a snap of our fingers — especially if we don’t have the right tools and techniques to fall back on. We can go all day thinking, “I’m going to eat healthy today,” and suddenly be hit by a wave of stress, landing us right in front of the pantry again. It’s okay to need a little assistance, and Noom is ready to guide you!

Noom is an app-driven diet program that focuses on more than just surface-level weight loss. Its Goal Specialists, who work with you one on one, customize a plan that is specifically created to fit your lifestyle, goals, budget and body type. They are all trained in cognitive behavior therapy too to help you identify your habits and mindfully adjust them for long-lasting good health and wellness!

To give you an idea of how Noom can help with stress eating, a blog post on the brand’s website lays out the steps. First is identifying your triggers and cues. What situations most often lead you to stress eat? Keeping a journal can help you figure this out so you can move forward, and your Goal Specialist can help you set it up!

The second step is asking yourself if you’re actually hungry. Is the hunger physical, or is it simply a mental need for quick satisfaction — something to distract yourself from your stressors? If you identify it as mental, that’s when you can move on to step three, which is finding new ways to practice stress management. Maybe it’s meditation or yoga, or maybe it’s dancing to your favorite song or texting a friend. It might even be a quick round of sit-ups. Let your Goal Specialist help you with suggestions!

The last step is eating mindfully. We’re talking about the actual process of sitting down and enjoying your meals. Instead of distracting yourself with TV or a video game, savor each bite and feel proud of the healthy choices you’re making. Associate good feelings with food rather than just the bad. Not a chef in the kitchen, or just completely clueless on where to start? Noom will help you figure out meals and recipes to suit your dietary needs and preferences — and treats to enjoy too!

Unlike other techniques and diets, Noom is about nipping bothersome issues in the bud rather than covering them up with a bandage that’s bound to fall off. When you keep up with it, you might find that healthy habits are less of a struggle and more of something you actually look forward to every day!

Remember to contact a doctor if your eating habits feel out of your control, and that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Noom is here to help you reach that light faster — and bask in it every day of your life!

