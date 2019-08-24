The Wellness Program That Changes Not Just Your Body, but Your Mind





There’s a common problem when it comes to weight loss and dieting programs. That we don’t want to do them? Sure, but we want to look deeper into that. We want results, so what’s truly holding us back from achieving them? No, it’s not laziness!

Laziness stems from a lack of motivation, which stems from an unhealthy mindset. Fad diets like keto often only produce short-term results, so we’re left thinking, what’s the point? We don’t want to avoid our favorite foods forever! Sticking so strictly to such an impersonal plan is a formula bound to fail. That’s why we need a program not just focusing on improving our physical health, but our mental health too! Noom could permanently change our view on not just wellness, but ourselves too.

See it: Start your wellness journey with a two-week trial of Noom today!

Noom is a fast-growing, app-driven diet program, so it’s so easy to access, but it’s so much more than just swiping around our phone for a few minutes every day. Noom’s expert specialists are “passionate believers in people’s capacity to change their lives for the better,” and through the power of technology combined with real human empathy, they’re making it happen over and over again!

When we sign up for Noom, we aren’t just overwhelmed with an information dump and told to put it into action. We’re assigned a real expert who can help craft a customized plan for us and only us, based around our personal eating habits, lifestyle and personal goals. These experts are specially trained in cognitive behavior therapy, also known as CBT, so they’re not the same as a personal trainer or nutritionist. They focus on getting us healthy by starting on the inside, addressing patterns of thinking and behavior!

When we sign up for Noom, our expert will help us understand our wellness goals on a deeper level. Through weekly, individual goal setting and support sessions, they will explore areas of opportunity for change and personal barriers. They realize that just because one person can hit up the gym five days a week doesn’t mean that everyone else can too!

The experts won’t just tell us to eat this or that or do 500 crunches a day; they’ll focus on mindfulness so that when we are eating or partaking in physical activity we’re approaching it in a mentally healthy way. This means setting intentions and paying attention, changing our habits in a more natural way for long-term results!

Along with our expert specialist being there to support us, Noom also connects us to a whole community of other users we can turn to for advice, encouragement, and tips. Feeling alone in a struggle can take a huge toll on our mental and physical health, so having this community is key to hitting and maintaining goals!

Noom has nearly four million food pairing options, hundreds of thousands of food items and nutrition information from over 850 restaurants, so it will be simple to properly keep track of each mini-goal we hit. Having an easy-to-use platform like this will allow us to cruise along our wellness journey smoothly, and even more quickly, since seeing and acknowledging those mini-goals will motivate us even more!

Ready to stop suffering through a fad diet or painful workout and actually start enjoying taking care of yourself? We know we are, so let’s get started with this 14-day trial and see what Noom is really all about for ourselves!

