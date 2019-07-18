



We love a good sale as much as anyone — saving a few dollars is always a good reason to hit up the clearance rack — but every once in a while, we come across a sale that truly wows us. Look, our inboxes (and our closets) are flooded with markdowns, but when this sale hit our inbox, we got so excited, we couldn’t wait to get the word out.

Every once in a while, there’s a sale to end all sales, and this one just might be it. Get ready, because the prices on Christian Louboutin heels have been slashed nearly 50 percent off. If you’ve been eyeing a pair of iconic red soles for as many moons as we have, now is the time to buy, buy, buy! Hey, at prices like these, we might even get more than one pair. One word of note: It’s a flash sale, so act quickly — discounts this good won’t last!

We wouldn’t get this excited about just any markdown. The pump that’s on sale is truly iconic (and oh-so-versatile) — the Fifi 100.

The pump has a super plush suede, stunning leather, sleek patent leather or a festive glitter upper, depending on which of the many colorways we decide to pick. There are plenty of options in each category, ranging from classic black leather we can wear just about anywhere, to sleek patent black that will make sure all eyes are on us, to a gold glitter that we regret not having around for special occasions!

While point-toes might be all the rage, we’re particularly excited that these particular Christian Louboutin heels on sale have a softer, less narrow toebox. The Fifi pumps have a rounded toe, which means that they’re way easier to walk in than their pointy cousins, yet still look just as showstopping. Wear these on a date, for a job interview or for a big meeting; These are certainly not cab-to-curb shoes.

These classic pumps have a slip-on construction, so they can easily be taken on and off — no need to fidget with annoying straps or buckles! These also have an interior lining for ultimate comfort, so no need to worry about blisters after wearing these on a night out dancing or for a walk back from work or a happy hour with gal pals. There’s also a cushioned insole, ideal for anyone that’s not much of a heels kind of girl. Seriously, comfort is key with these, and all the added features to ensure that our feet don’t feel the burn after an hour of standing or walking are seriously appreciated (and life-changing)!

The Fifi has a perfect 4-inch heel, the ideal size for giving us plenty of height while still being walkable and keeping us from feeling like we’re walking on our tip-toes. They just might become our go-to heels for both nights out and fancy occasions — oh, who are we kidding, we’re already planning on wearing these every single day until further notice.

Let’s get into the real reason why we’re all here, though: The iconic red sole. The 4-inch heel on the Fifi is just the perfect height for displaying a peek of scarlet. They’re oh-so-shiny and lacquered to perfection, designed to draw the eye down. We love wearing these with all-black outfits to get the full effect, though as the weather continues to warm up, we’ll be rocking these with our favorite sundresses and bare legs.

The wildest part about the sale, in our opinion, is just how massive the selection of colors available is! At the time of writing, the flash sale at Century 21 has over 18 different material and color combinations. There are three different glitter shades, silver, black and gold. There are multiple suede styles, including a beautiful blush that we’d kill to find a lipstick dupe for. There are so many patent leather options, which includes a stunning burgundy that’s the perfect way to deviate from a classic black while still being versatile. Into tried-and-true leather? There are options there, too: Just opt for a smooth dark beige, or a daring gunmetal that gets our hearts racing.

The most important thing to remember is that this is a flash sale and deals like this don’t happen often (OK, fine, they never happen) so be sure to pick up your preferred shade and size while it’s still in stock! Trust Us: These bad boys won’t be around for long.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated July 18, 2019 to reflect the current deal.

