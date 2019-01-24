Olivia Culpo’s Collection for Express Just Dropped and It’s Fire

Olivia Culpo must be reading our thoughts: We’re all about essential wardrobe items perfect for putting together outfits quickly. But we’re also all about empowerment and making sure we all feel confident in what we wear, too.

The former Miss Universe launched an exclusive capsule collection with Express, one of our all-time favorite retailers, meant to empower all women. (P.S. Express plans to launch several capsule collections with other collaborators throughout this year, so stick with Us and we’ll share the goods!)

Culpo co-designed her first-ever collection for Express, which is full of comfy knit separates and jumpsuits, cozy T-shirts, sophisticated blazers and even a gorgeous sequin wrap dress— all meant to deliver ‘GRL PWR’ style. (And quite literally, too, since this phrase is emblazoned on some of the items!) It’s also basically meant for all of Us since the pieces are “must-have wardrobe essentials for the girl on-the-go.”

“I’m excited to join forces with Express to introduce a versatile collection that women will feel great wearing whether they are off to an event or to brunch with their friends,” Culpo said. The collection is divided into three categories to fit our daily lives including “GRL On The Go” filled with sporty essentials, “GRL Around Town” packed with outfits for going out and “GRL Off Duty” with cozy and comfy loungewear for last days when we’re at home.

The model also said she’s all about female empowerment and since “fashion has the ability to empower,” this collection is sure to unite us all. Plus, from the looks of the pieces in this collection (ranging in price from $35 to $138), we’re definitely going to be getting plenty of compliments from our pals! Talk about a way to empower!

With 32 wearable, versatile pieces in a palette of black and white plus pops of colors like red, pink and yellow, it was truly hard to find a favorite item! But as we do here at Shop With Us, we love finding that one piece that can be worn in so many different ways and multiple settings to truly make getting dressed easier, like these incredible track pants that are totally disguised as trousers.

See It: Grab the Olivia Culpo High Waisted Track Pant for $70 exclusively at Express!

It’s no secret we love pants that aren’t really pants but totally look like pants and the Olivia Culpo High Waisted Track Pants are just that. These bottoms are the type of lightweight material that is totally appropriate for the office, but also is flexible and comfortable enough for moving around, whether that be the gym, chasing after kiddos or running around town for errands. We can’t help but agree with Express’ description for these pants that they’re “ready for work or play” and we plan to do both!

They’re ultra sleek, too. The best part? No one will have a clue that these are actually slip-on style and come with a stretchy waistband. Yes, no awful zip or hook and eye closure on these! Since they pretty much look like dress pants, wearing these for eight hours a day at the office will be much better than work trousers that dig in as we sit.

Part of the reason these track pants look like officials trousers are thanks to the side slant pockets. They also have a cuffed hem, so there’s that perfectly tailored effect going on, too. Pair these with a chunky knit sweater or a merino wool top and booties and it’s the perfect polished winter look. We also totally imagine these with high heel pumps, a smart button-down and a blazer from Culpo’s collection for extremely conservative professional settings.

These also work well with T-shirts, a leather jacket and bold footwear for a great night-out look. And since they are, after all, track pants, these definitely pair well with sneakers. For when we need to wear our slip-on flats after work on our commutes home, we’ll be perfectly in style. We also think they pair well with slip-on sneakers, comfy T-shirts and a jacket, depending on the season.

Since these pants are a lightweight fabric, they’re the type of item in our closets that can be worn for all seasons. And they’re machine washable, too, and like most Express clothing, it’s made to last.

