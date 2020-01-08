The start of a new season is always bittersweet. But when one door closes, another door opens — and behind that door is usually a sale! Now, if you’re anything like Us, you’ve learned how to scour sites until you’ve found the perfect piece. It’s all about separating the good from the bad, and after some careful consideration, you may hit a gold mine (or an amazing designer sale).

If you’d rather skip the legwork this time around, just turn to the Century 21 Semi-Annual sale. From January 7 to January 16, the retailer has marked designer items up to 85% off — which is major, to say the least. Now, since items are guaranteed to go, we’re here to help. Just take a look at these 13 must-have moments!

1. This Timeless Top

A sheer piece that is sheer genius. This can double as both a jacket or a top — and if that wasn’t enough? It’s Versace.

Grab the Versace Black Ruched Sleeved Jacket (originally $2,770), now only$300!

2. This #LBD

Versace is all about keeping it in the family — so we might as well do the same! Add this sleek sheath into the rotation. From the scoop neck to the short sleeves, it’ll be a showstopper.

Grab the Versace Black Short Sleeve Sheath Dress (originally $2,055), now only $227!

3. This Simple Sweater

A good sweater is a wardrobe must-have, and this bell-sleeve version is an updated masterpiece.

Grab the Jil Sander Wool Cashmere-Blend Bell Sleeve Sweater (originally $1,470), now only $230!

4. This Heavenly Heel

There’s nothing quite like a fresh pair of Christian Louboutins — more specifically, a pair of Louboutin So Kate heels. When the holy grail of red bottoms is on sale, we act accordingly.

Grab a pair of the Black So Kate 120 Suede Christian Louboutin (originally $725), now only $420!

5. This Perfect Puffer

Think Drake in “Hotline Bling” — but make it fashion.

Grab the Sub-O Code Down Padded Puffer (originally $925), now only $267!

6. This Bold Bottom

The secret to swimsuits? Find one bold bottom to mix-and-match throughout your rotation all summer long.

Grab the Frankie Bikini’s Valentina Low-Rise Bikini Bottom (originally $80), now only $20!

7. This Trendy Topper

Pay respects to fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld in the trendiest of ways. This top is as iconic as the icon himself.

Grab the Karl Lagerfeld 3D Floral Topper (originally $149), now only $40!

8. This Everyday Essential

We’re always looking for an error-proof way to go from work to drinks, and we’ve found it. Enter: these pants.

See it: Grab the Maje Flat-Front Dress Pants (originally $325), now only $40!

9. This Sultry Skirt

The one brand we’re seeing all over social media? RTA — jump on the bandwagon with this simple skirt that’s beyond versatile!

Grab the RTA Jolene Skirt (originally $175), now only $30!

10. This Dreamy Dress

Sure, there may be other fish in the sea — but when it comes to this Dolce & Gabbana dress? It’s the only one we see!

Grab the Dolce & Gabbana Fish Bubble Sheath Dress (originally $4,160), now only $629!

11. This Ankle Boot

A Jimmy Choo boot that comes in black, hits right at the ankle and is on sale? It’s the perfect trifecta.

Grab the Jimmy Choo Black Autumn Crushed Velvet Ankle Boot (originally $925), now only $300!

12. These Stylish Sunglasses

The investment that’s always worth making? A good pair of shades.

Grab the Dior J6A/NR Sideral1 Tortoiseshell-Like & Silver-Tone Cat Eye Sunglasses (originally $450), now only $100!

13. This Belt Bag

Take your outfit to the next level courtesy of this red-hot number. It’s the sizzling accessory that’s perfect for any season.

Grab the Longchamp Red Amazone Matelassé Belt Bag (originally $535), now only $233! Not your style? Check out additional items up to 85% off also available at Century21 here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!